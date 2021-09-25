Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Lando Norris will start from pole position for Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix after a topsy-turvy wet-dry qualifying at Sochi. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

McLaren driver Norris capitalised on a well-timed switch to slick tyres to claim his first career pole in damp and slippery conditions, admitting he "risked quite a bit" to lap 0.517 seconds faster than former team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr in the Ferrari.

A late improvement by Williams driver George Russell, also running slick tyres at the end, vaulted the 2022 Mercedes driver into third and into a position to target a second podium finish of the season after his breakthrough result in the rain-aborted Belgian Grand Prix.

With championship rival Max Verstappen set to start last after taking a fresh power unit and taking no meaningful part in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton had been on course to take maximum advantage by setting the fastest times in the early stages of Q3 on intermediate tyres, but dropped to fourth after two crashes at the end of the session that left him feeling "incredibly disappointed in myself".

Daniel Ricciardo survived an investigation for impeding Lance Stroll's Aston Martin and will start fifth for McLaren, ahead of Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, the second Mercedes of Friday pace-setter Valtteri Bottas and Stroll.

Sergio Perez was a disappointed ninth in the sole Red Bull to participate in qualifying, as Alonso's team-mate Esteban Ocon completed the top 10.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Russian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 26th September 2021
Start time: 1pm BST, 3pm local time

The 15th round of the 2021 F1 season, the Russian GP at Sochi, gets underway at 3pm local time (1pm BST) on Sunday 26th September.

How can I watch the Russian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Russian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports F1 pre-race coverage will be starting at 11:30am BST ahead of the race start at 1pm BST.

Channel: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 11:30am BST, Sunday 26th September

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Russian GP here

When can I watch the Russian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is also broadcasting highlights of the Russian GP at 5:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 26th September

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Will the Russian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Russian GP will start at 1pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Russian GP?

Current weather forecasts predict mixed conditions at Sochi, with a chance of rain during the race and overcast conditions throughout. The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – nine degrees cooler than the Italian GP.

How many laps is the Russian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of the Sochi circuit, covering a total race distance of 309.745km.

Russian GP qualifying results

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'41.993  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'42.510 0.517
3 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'42.983 0.990
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'44.050 2.057
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'44.156 2.163
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'44.204 2.211
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'44.710 2.717
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'44.956 2.963
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'45.337 3.344
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'45.865 3.872
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'46.573 4.580
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'46.641 4.648
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'46.751 4.758
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'49.586 7.593
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'49.830 7.837
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'51.023 9.030
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'53.764 11.771
18 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari    
19 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull    
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams    
View full results
