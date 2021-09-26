Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report Next / Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

By:

Valtteri Bottas is taking a grid penalty for the Formula 1 Russian GP after changing some Mercedes power unit elements overnight.

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

The team expects the Finn, who originally qualified seventh, will start from 17th place – which will put him three spots ahead of Max Verstappen, team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s title rival.

The strategic move gives Mercedes the opportunity to potentially compromise Verstappen’s attempt to charge through the field after the Dutchman took a complete set of new Honda power unit elements for FP2 on Friday.

Others with power unit penalties in Sochi are Nicholas Latifi in 18th and Charles Leclerc in 19th.

Bottas also took a new power unit at the last race in Monza, and the second change gives him extra elements with which to reach the end of the season.

Mercedes has suffered some reliability issues in recent weeks, and Bottas has also lost the use of a PU to accident damage.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hinted on Saturday evening that it would try something with Bottas for the Sochi race.

Before the decision was confirmed, Bottas - known as a Sochi specialist - believed that he still had a shot at victory from seventh on the grid.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"It's big opportunity in the championship,” he said.

"It's still a big opportunity for us to get a lot more points than Red Bull. 

Read Also:

"And I really believe we can still fight for the win, because based on the pace we had yesterday in the long runs, if it's dry race especially, we'll be there or thereabouts.

"So yeah, should be should be an interesting race."

Attention now turns to when Hamilton will have to take a fourth PU and thus face grid penalties. He lost his oldest example in practice in Zandvoort and has been juggling the other two since then.

“In terms of engines, I have absolutely no idea,” he said after qualifying in Russia.

“Of course I've lost one engine, Valtteri's had several. And there's been others that Mercedes have seen up and down the paddock.

“So right now my I'm trying to treat my engines, the ones that we put in, with the absolute care when I'm driving, in terms of how much I'm gassing it, how much I'm revving the thing, revving the nuts off it, just really trying to minimise the laps that I do. But who knows? I can't control the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report

Previous article

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report

Next article

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 d
4
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

18 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

19 h
Latest news
Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi
F1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

11m
Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
F1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

1 h
Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report
F1

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report

13 h
F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
F1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16 h
Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"
F1

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"

16 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Pirelli: Better F1 rain tyres would make visibility worse Russian GP
Formula 1

Pirelli: Better F1 rain tyres would make visibility worse

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2 Russian GP
Formula 1

Gasly surprised by "fragile" front wing break in F1 Russian GP FP2

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid Russian GP
Formula 1

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying" Italian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director
Formula 1

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director

Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1

Mercedes: Not definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Trending Today

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying
BTCC BTCC

Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
23 h
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021

Latest news

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.