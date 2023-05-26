Subscribe
Previous / Horner: Red Bull wouldn't have created own F1 engine had Honda stayed Next / F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Monaco GP practice
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Practice report

F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Ferraris to top FP2, Sainz crashes

Max Verstappen topped the second Formula 1 free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, as FP1 headliner Carlos Sainz caused a red flag with a crash.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Almost the entire field opened their lap tallies on the medium tyres, barring the hard-shod Ferrari duo, and ownership over the fastest lap time quickly changed hands as the times tumbled.

Valtteri Bottas was among the first drivers to set a somewhat representative time, but it didn't last long at the top as the circuit continued to rubber in; Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton set times in the high 1m15s, until Verstappen vaulted to the top with a 1m15.487s.

George Russell found 0.005s to move to the top, but Bottas then reclaimed the bragging rights before he was quickly displaced by Esteban Ocon.

The Frenchman was surpassed by Alonso, who went nearly a second faster, before Verstappen brought the session into the 1m13s with a 1m13.985s.

Alonso attempted to gazump the Dutchman, but his 1m14.227s fell down in the final sector as his opening salvo was initially quicker. Hamilton was successful in his attempt to reach the top, shading his 2021 title rival by a scant 0.001s, but Verstappen out-did the Briton with a 1m13.857s.

Verstappen's next efforts exerted his control, with a 1m13.567s followed by a 1m13.312s to bring the medium-compound running to a conclusion.

On softs, Alonso leapfrogged him with a 1m12.786s and held the fort for a good 10 minutes until countryman Sainz fired in a 1m12.569s to reclaim his time-topping efforts from the opening practice session.

Although Verstappen opened his soft-tyre running with the best first sector, he lost ground in the following splits and plonked his car into third, ahead of Charles Leclerc - who was struggling with his Ferrari "jumping" through the tighter corners.

Alonso also stormed to the quickest first sector on another soft-tyre effort, but lost ground thanks to traffic in the final part of the lap and could not overhaul Sainz on that occasion - and was shy of the quickest time by 0.113s.

Marshals remove the damaged car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, from the circuit

Marshals remove the damaged car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, from the circuit

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After stringing a better lap together on his next run, Verstappen logged a 1m12.462s despite not setting any purple sectors in that particular tilt.

Leclerc was less than a tenth away from Verstappen on a far stronger tour of the Monte Carlo circuit, and overcame team-mate Sainz to grab second.

Sainz then produced a red flag after fluffing his lines on the exit of the Swimming Pool, clipping the inside wall and coming to rest in the barrier to enforce a pause in proceedings with his front-right suspension broken.

The session resumed with 12 minutes left on the clock when the stricken Ferrari was mopped up by the marshals, but there were no further performance runs forthcoming as race runs became the focus of the session's remaining minutes.

This cemented Verstappen's place at the top, less than a tenth clear of Leclerc's best effort of the session, while Sainz could not improve on third-best after his crash.

Alonso was fourth fastest, just over two tenths ahead of Lando Norris - who suffered a delay to the start of the session as apparent electrical issues required fixes within the McLaren garage. The Briton's car later suffered further issues, and was ordered to minimise his throttle inputs ahead of an unwelcome retreat to the pits.

Hamilton took his Mercedes to sixth, admitting that he did not have the tools to go faster, as Sergio Perez was seventh on the timing boards.

Bottas beat the two Alpines to eighth; Pierre Gasly and Ocon completed the top 10, finishing just ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Alex Albon managed to get onto the circuit on the resumption of the session following extensive repairs to his Williams FW45, having crashed at the end of FP1, and leapfrogged team-mate Logan Sargeant to the 19th-best time at the session's close.

F1 Monaco GP FP2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'12.462  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'12.527 0.065
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'12.569 0.107
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1'12.682 0.220
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'12.906 0.444
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'12.960 0.498
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'12.991 0.529
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'13.050 0.588
9 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1'13.089 0.627
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'13.162 0.700
11 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'13.185 0.723
12 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.191 0.729
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'13.354 0.892
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'13.457 0.995
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1'13.520 1.058
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'13.641 1.179
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'13.663 1.201
18 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1'13.673 1.211
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'14.217 1.755
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1'14.238 1.776
View full results
shares
comments

Horner: Red Bull wouldn't have created own F1 engine had Honda stayed

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Monaco GP practice
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Are F1's current cars too big for Monaco?

Are F1's current cars too big for Monaco?

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Are F1's current cars too big for Monaco? Are F1's current cars too big for Monaco?

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed in 2026 despite added manufacturers

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Latest news

Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability"

Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability"

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability" Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability"

F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes

F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes

Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying

Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying

F3 Monaco: Marti dominates sprint for second win of the season

F3 Monaco: Marti dominates sprint for second win of the season

F3 FIA F3
Monte Carlo

F3 Monaco: Marti dominates sprint for second win of the season F3 Monaco: Marti dominates sprint for second win of the season

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe