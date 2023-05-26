Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Monaco GP practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in Monaco Grand Prix Friday practice in Monte Carlo, the sixth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fastest in FP1 but he crashed out of FP2, which was topped by Verstappen.

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 results: Sainz fastest from Alonso

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz 26 1'13.372     163.730
2 Spain Fernando Alonso 28 1'13.710 0.338 0.338 162.979
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 27 1'14.035 0.663 0.325 162.263
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 27 1'14.038 0.666 0.003 162.257
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc 24 1'14.093 0.721 0.055 162.136
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen 26 1'14.244 0.872 0.151 161.807
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 25 1'14.467 1.095 0.223 161.322
8 France Esteban Ocon 29 1'14.585 1.213 0.118 161.067
9 Canada Lance Stroll 28 1'14.653 1.281 0.068 160.920
10 Thailand Alex Albon 32 1'14.666 1.294 0.013 160.892
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas 29 1'14.718 1.346 0.052 160.780
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 29 1'14.725 1.353 0.007 160.765
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 29 1'14.820 1.448 0.095 160.561
14 France Pierre Gasly 30 1'14.866 1.494 0.046 160.462
15 United Kingdom George Russell 24 1'15.066 1.694 0.200 160.035
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 33 1'15.083 1.711 0.017 159.998
17 Australia Oscar Piastri 32 1'15.192 1.820 0.109 159.766
18 United States Logan Sargeant 30 1'15.557 2.185 0.365 158.995
19 China Zhou Guanyu 25 1'15.684 2.312 0.127 158.728
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 17 1'15.785 2.413 0.101 158.516
What happened in Monaco GP Free Practice 1?

Sainz set the benchmark on medium tyres at 1m15.198s, sixth-tenths ahead of Verstappen who was running hards and complaining of “severe” bottoming and poor handling early on.

Leclerc beat that with 1m15.037s on mediums after a front wing adjustment and carved down to 1m14.562s as the track rubbered in.

Sainz lowered the bar to 1m14.245s, with Leclerc 0.287s off. Verstappen pitted, claiming he was “going to shunt” running this setup.

Just before the halfway point, Lewis Hamilton claimed P1 with his upgraded Mercedes at 1m14.035s on mediums.

Nico Hulkenberg spun at the Nouvelle Chicane after hitting his left-rear corner on the inside barrier, briefly red flagging the session even though he drove his Haas back to the pits on three wheels.

At the resumption, Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) claimed the top spot with 1m13.907s having switched from hards to mediums before Sainz reclaimed it with 1m13.690s.

Sainz improved to 1m13.372s just before Alex Albon smashed the wall on the exit of Sainte Devote, tearing both left-side corners from the car. That caused a red flag which ended the session.

Monaco Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 30 1'12.462     165.786
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 33 1'12.527 0.065 0.065 165.637
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 22 1'12.569 0.107 0.042 165.541
4 Spain Fernando Alonso 32 1'12.682 0.220 0.113 165.284
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 18 1'12.906 0.444 0.224 164.776
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 29 1'12.960 0.498 0.054 164.654
7 Mexico Sergio Perez 30 1'12.991 0.529 0.031 164.584
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas 33 1'13.050 0.588 0.059 164.451
9 France Pierre Gasly 28 1'13.089 0.627 0.039 164.363
10 France Esteban Ocon 30 1'13.162 0.700 0.073 164.199
11 Canada Lance Stroll 31 1'13.185 0.723 0.023 164.148
12 United Kingdom George Russell 32 1'13.191 0.729 0.006 164.134
13 China Zhou Guanyu 32 1'13.354 0.892 0.163 163.770
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 28 1'13.457 0.995 0.103 163.540
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 33 1'13.520 1.058 0.063 163.400
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 22 1'13.641 1.179 0.121 163.131
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 34 1'13.663 1.201 0.022 163.083
18 Australia Oscar Piastri 30 1'13.673 1.211 0.010 163.061
19 Thailand Alex Albon 10 1'14.217 1.755 0.544 161.865
20 United States Logan Sargeant 33 1'14.238 1.776 0.021 161.820
What happened in Monaco GP Free Practice 2?

Alonso set the early pace at 1m14.416s on mediums, 0.004s ahead of Hamilton, before Verstappen lowered the P1 time to 1m13.857s and then 1m13.312s. Team-mate Sergio Perez rose to P2, a third a second slower, ahead of the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc, who set their times on hards.

Alonso was the first to switch to softs, unleashing a 1m12.786s before Sainz topped that with 1m12.569s.

Verstappen produced 1m12.462s on the soft tyres, 0.065s ahead of Leclerc. Sainz was a tenth off but crashed with 17 minutes remaining at the exit of the Swimming Pool chicane after he clipped the wall on the inside, breaking his suspension and slamming the outside barrier.

No improvements were set after the red flag, with Alonso ending the day fourth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and Hamilton.

Charles Bradley
