F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

Carlos Sainz will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race. 

Haydn Cobb
By:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Sainz converted his practice pace into pole position at Ferrari’s home race, beating Max Verstappen by just 0.013s in a thrilling qualifying.

Charles Leclerc also narrowly missed out in third, just 0.067s off pole, which sets up a Ferrari fight against Verstappen who is aiming for a record-breaking 10th consecutive F1 win. 

Ferrari was made to sweat over a potential penalty for out-lap times in Q1 which broke race director instructions, but both drivers were cleared of wrongdoing moments after Sainz secured pole. 

George Russell took fourth for Mercedes ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, as Alex Albon continued to impress for Williams in sixth. 

Oscar Piastri qualified seventh ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, as Fernando Alonso rounded out the Q3 runners in 10th. 

When is the F1 Italian Grand Prix? 

  • Date: Sunday 3 September 2023 
  • Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time 

The 14th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Italian GP at Monza, gets under way at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 3 September. 

Pole man Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Italian GP.  

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST. 

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 3 September 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Italian GP here. 

When can I watch the F1 Italian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Italian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 3 September 2023 
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Will the F1 Italian GP be on the radio?  

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website. 

Live coverage of the Italian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the F1 Italian GP 

Current weather forecasts predict hot and sunny conditions at Monza, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race. 

How many laps is the F1 Italian GP? 

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of Monza, covering a total race distance of 306.720km. 

F1 Italian GP starting grid 

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 1'20.294 259.730
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull +0.013 259.688
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.067 259.513
4 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.377 258.516
5 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.394 258.462
6 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +0.466 258.231
7 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.491 258.151
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +0.526 258.040
9 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.685 257.533
10 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.123 256.147
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.300 255.592
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.464 255.079
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +1.482 255.023
14 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1.646 254.513
15 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +1.650 254.500
16 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +2.096 253.122
17 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +2.251 252.647
18 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +2.254 252.638
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +2.298 252.503
20 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +2.566 251.687
Subscribe to our newsletter
