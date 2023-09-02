F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

Sainz converted his practice pace into pole position at Ferrari’s home race, beating Max Verstappen by just 0.013s in a thrilling qualifying.

Charles Leclerc also narrowly missed out in third, just 0.067s off pole, which sets up a Ferrari fight against Verstappen who is aiming for a record-breaking 10th consecutive F1 win.

Ferrari was made to sweat over a potential penalty for out-lap times in Q1 which broke race director instructions, but both drivers were cleared of wrongdoing moments after Sainz secured pole.

George Russell took fourth for Mercedes ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, as Alex Albon continued to impress for Williams in sixth.

Oscar Piastri qualified seventh ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, as Fernando Alonso rounded out the Q3 runners in 10th.

When is the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 3 September 2023

Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 14th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Italian GP at Monza, gets under way at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 3 September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW.

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Italian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 3 September 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Italian GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Italian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Italian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 3 September 2023

Will the F1 Italian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Italian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Italian GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and sunny conditions at Monza, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Italian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of Monza, covering a total race distance of 306.720km.

