Gasly: Alpine “expected” to be knocked out in Q1 in F1 Italian GP qualifying
Pierre Gasly has admitted that Alpine expected its cars to fail to make it out of Q1 in qualifying for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
Gasly could not better 17th place in Saturday’s session, while his team-mate Esteban Ocon was one place and just 0.003s behind.
Gasly, who finished third in the rain-affected Dutch GP last weekend, admitted that the A523 simply wasn’t fast enough on Monza’s straights.
“Unfortunately, all weekend I was quite happy with the car balance, but we've just been two seconds off the pace the whole time,” he said when asked by Autosport about the team’s form.
“We knew coming here in Monza it would be the toughest weekend of the year with all these long straights. And yeah, it's clearly been the case.
“So we expected to be out in Q1. But you always have optimism that maybe with a hard tyre or something, you could get through, but that's all we had, unfortunately. A difficult weekend so far.”
Gasly actually had a tougher time on the hard tyre, which is mandated for Q1 under the Alternative Tyre Allocation (ATA) rules used this weekend.
“I think the hard tyre is probably the worst, I felt, of all,” he said. “I was really happy with the car on soft, pretty happy on medium, and with the hard, through corner balance has been just worse, and not going in the right direction for our car.
“Ultimately, you look at GPS, and it's very clear on where we're losing and yeah, we knew that we maximised everything we could, but the package doesn't suit the layout. I think we will have to analyse, review and come up with better solutions for next year.”
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
Gasly said he no issue with the ATA rules. “Ultimately, this weekend, this wasn't the issue at all or a problem, it's just the speed [not being there],” he explained. “And that's what we lacked. That's just a fair conclusion.”
He added: “We came here knowing our weaknesses, we knew that they would be amplified here. [They were] clearly identified straightaway from FP1, [we tried] to react and maximise the package that we've got, but [it's] still not enough.
“I think it's as difficult as it can be to take it [on] the chin. You've got to look at it objectively. It's got to give us direction for next season, in the way that we want to approach this sort of very particular track.”
Ocon did not expect such a tough session
On the other side of the garage, Ocon had a hectic session featuring an on-track clash with Lando Norris and a trip through the gravel that left him with a damaged floor for the final run.
He indicated that he was more surprised than Gasly at failing to progress from Q1.
When asked if he'd expected a tough session, he said: “Not as difficult as this, no. I felt that at least probably we could get into Q2, and fight for top of Q2.
“But today there were a lot of cars that were quicker than us. That's the reality.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
“It was a tricky session for us, not the result that we wanted, both cars exiting in Q1. We seem to be performing less good than [on] the other tracks.
“We are still digging into why those problems are coming to us here. I'm sure we'll find answers.
“But today was not good enough, and I tried to push the car a lot in run one, and picked up a bit of floor damage for run two, which wasn't ideal. But all in all, 0.003s from one car to another.
“So I think we pretty much maximised the potential today, and it is unfortunate that we are not quick enough.”
Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole
F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Gasly: 2023 "the most unlucky" year I’ve known in F1
Gasly: 2023 "the most unlucky" year I’ve known in F1 Gasly: 2023 "the most unlucky" year I’ve known in F1
Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under fire Alpine
Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under fire Alpine Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under fire Alpine
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet “not the right tyre at any moment”
Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet “not the right tyre at any moment” Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet “not the right tyre at any moment”
Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits
Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Latest news
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash
Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash
Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash
Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix
Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix
Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta
Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.