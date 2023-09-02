Subscribe
Previous / Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Next / 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
Formula 1 / Italian GP Qualifying report

F1 Italian GP: Sainz stuns Verstappen for Monza pole

Carlos Sainz stunned Max Verstappen to claim pole for Ferrari at Formula 1’s 2023 Italian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc third and both Ferrari drivers escaping sanction for Q1 out-lap infractions.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The session at Monza also formed the second 2023 qualifying session run to the Alternative Tyre Allocation rules that required the drivers to run the hards throughout Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.

Both Ferrari drivers had faced a post-qualifying investigation for failing to follow the race director’s instructors in terms of the maximum lap time that had been set to avoid traffic chaos in the session, based on the duration their respective out-laps at the end of Q1.

But just as qualifying concluded, it was announced there would be no further action required by the stewards.

In Q3, Sainz led Leclerc after the first runs – the Spaniard’s 1m20.532s giving him the edge by 0.032s over his team-mate, who had led the way and provided a handy tow.

Verstappen, running ahead of the pack, ended up ruing running slightly wide out of the Roggia chicane, as he trailed Sainz by 0.099s.

On the second runs, Verstappen ran between the Ferrari pair – suggesting the tow factor at both Ferrari and Red Bull was not a critical consideration.

Here, Leclerc led the way of the frontrunners and he blitzed to provisional pole with a 1m20.361s before Verstappen stole ahead.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

But Sainz would not be denied – having been the lead Ferrari driver throughout practice and until Leclerc’s final flier just seconds earlier – as he flashed through with a stunning late gain to claim pole with a 1m20.294s to send the home crowd into raptures.

George Russell finished fourth, with Perez only fifth in the second Red Bull, while Alex Albon took sixth for Williams.

Oscar Piastri ended up seventh for McLaren ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.

Earlier, Verstappen led Q2, where Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas and Logan Sargeant were knocked out.

The middle segment featured Lawson reaching that stage for the first time in his short F1 career as Daniel Ricciardo’s injury replacement, while Hamilton needed a big final lap to jump from the drop zone after the first runs to progress Q2 in sixth.

In Q1, which Verstappen topped despite losing his first lap to a track limits violation at the second Lesmo, Zhou Guanyu, Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll were eliminated.

Ocon had two dramatic moments in that session – nearly colliding with Norris when on a preparation lap and the McLaren was flying towards the Parabolica and then running into the gravel exiting the Ascari chicane.

F1 Italian GP - Qualifying results

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 1'20.294 259.730
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull +0.013 259.688
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.067 259.513
4 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.377 258.516
5 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.394 258.462
6 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +0.466 258.231
7 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.491 258.151
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +0.526 258.040
9 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.685 257.533
10 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.123 256.147
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.300 255.592
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.464 255.079
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +1.482 255.023
14 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1.646 254.513
15 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +1.650 254.500
16 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +2.096 253.122
17 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +2.251 252.647
18 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +2.254 252.638
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +2.298 252.503
20 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +2.566 251.687
View full results  
shares
comments

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP

Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole

Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole

Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Latest news

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe