F1 Italian GP: Sainz stuns Verstappen for Monza pole
Carlos Sainz stunned Max Verstappen to claim pole for Ferrari at Formula 1’s 2023 Italian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc third and both Ferrari drivers escaping sanction for Q1 out-lap infractions.
The session at Monza also formed the second 2023 qualifying session run to the Alternative Tyre Allocation rules that required the drivers to run the hards throughout Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.
Both Ferrari drivers had faced a post-qualifying investigation for failing to follow the race director’s instructors in terms of the maximum lap time that had been set to avoid traffic chaos in the session, based on the duration their respective out-laps at the end of Q1.
But just as qualifying concluded, it was announced there would be no further action required by the stewards.
In Q3, Sainz led Leclerc after the first runs – the Spaniard’s 1m20.532s giving him the edge by 0.032s over his team-mate, who had led the way and provided a handy tow.
Verstappen, running ahead of the pack, ended up ruing running slightly wide out of the Roggia chicane, as he trailed Sainz by 0.099s.
On the second runs, Verstappen ran between the Ferrari pair – suggesting the tow factor at both Ferrari and Red Bull was not a critical consideration.
Here, Leclerc led the way of the frontrunners and he blitzed to provisional pole with a 1m20.361s before Verstappen stole ahead.
But Sainz would not be denied – having been the lead Ferrari driver throughout practice and until Leclerc’s final flier just seconds earlier – as he flashed through with a stunning late gain to claim pole with a 1m20.294s to send the home crowd into raptures.
George Russell finished fourth, with Perez only fifth in the second Red Bull, while Alex Albon took sixth for Williams.
Oscar Piastri ended up seventh for McLaren ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.
Earlier, Verstappen led Q2, where Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas and Logan Sargeant were knocked out.
The middle segment featured Lawson reaching that stage for the first time in his short F1 career as Daniel Ricciardo’s injury replacement, while Hamilton needed a big final lap to jump from the drop zone after the first runs to progress Q2 in sixth.
In Q1, which Verstappen topped despite losing his first lap to a track limits violation at the second Lesmo, Zhou Guanyu, Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll were eliminated.
Ocon had two dramatic moments in that session – nearly colliding with Norris when on a preparation lap and the McLaren was flying towards the Parabolica and then running into the gravel exiting the Ascari chicane.
F1 Italian GP - Qualifying results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'20.294
|259.730
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.013
|259.688
|3
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.067
|259.513
|4
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+0.377
|258.516
|5
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.394
|258.462
|6
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+0.466
|258.231
|7
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.491
|258.151
|8
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+0.526
|258.040
|9
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.685
|257.533
|10
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+1.123
|256.147
|11
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.300
|255.592
|12
|L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.464
|255.079
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+1.482
|255.023
|14
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+1.646
|254.513
|15
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+1.650
|254.500
|16
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+2.096
|253.122
|17
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+2.251
|252.647
|18
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+2.254
|252.638
|19
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+2.298
|252.503
|20
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+2.566
|251.687
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
