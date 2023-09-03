Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz beat Max Verstappen to pole position at Monza to delight the home Ferrari fans, as the Dutch driver goes for a record-breaking 10th consecutive F1 grand prix win.

Verstappen will face a two-pronged Ferrari attack with Charles Leclerc starting from third place, ahead of George Russell in fourth for Mercedes.

Liam Lawson continues as stand-in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

The action at Monza will begin at 2pm BST.