Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Follow the live action and updates from the Formula 1 Italian Prix.

Carlos Sainz beat Max Verstappen to pole position at Monza to delight the home Ferrari fans, as the Dutch driver goes for a record-breaking 10th consecutive F1 grand prix win.

Verstappen will face a two-pronged Ferrari attack with Charles Leclerc starting from third place, ahead of George Russell in fourth for Mercedes.

Liam Lawson continues as stand-in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

The action at Monza will begin at 2pm BST.

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary
  • Verstappen scores a record-breaking 10th straight win after passing polesitter Sainz
  • Perez finishes second to complete a Red Bull 1-2
  • Sainz hangs on to third on Ferrari's home turf
  • Tsunoda retired on the formation lap, prompting a long delay to the race
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Perez, Red Bull
  3. Sainz, Ferrari
  4. Leclerc, Ferrari
  5. Russell, Mercedes
  6. Hamilton, Mercedes
  7. Albon, Williams
  8. Norris, McLaren
  9. Alonso, Aston Martin
  10. Bottas, Alfa Romeo
Status: Stopped
F1 heads into a mini-break before the Singapore GP on 15-17 September. We'll call time on this live text coverage of the Italian GP, thank you so much for joining us this weekend. Have a lovely rest of your Sunday and we hope you can join us next time. Go well!
So, huge congratulations to record breakers Verstappen and Red Bull who make further F1 history. A frankly insane run of wins that for the team stretches back to last year's Abu Dhabi GP. 10 in a row for Verstappen, 15 in a row for Red Bull. They are just unbeatable right now.
The Dutch national anthem plays out at the end of an F1 race for the 10th time in a row before the drivers are handed some funky looking trophies.
Here's the Italian GP race report: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-italian-gp-verstappen-beats-perez-for-record-10th-consecutive-win/10515699/

The main straight floods with fans ahead of the podium presentation. Is there a more iconic sight in F1?
A few late-race penalties have clicked in for Piastri and Sargeant which promotes Lawson into 11th and pushes the McLaren driver to 12th and the Williams driver to 13th. Stroll has also dropped to 16th behind Zhou up to 14th and Gasly up to 15th.
Verstappen on his record 10th straight F1 win: "I never would have believed this was possible. But we had to work for it today so that made it more fun. We had good pace, we were good on the tyres, but they [Ferrari] had great top speed. So I had to keep the pressure and force the mistake."
"Second was the maximum we could achieve today. We were lacking some top speed today. Much like Carlos and Charles, I had to use too much of my tyres to get by," Perez says on his runner-up result.
"It was tough, hard racing, it is always a pleasure to race Charles and it was the same today. He is a great racer, just like Checo and Max, so I hope we put on a good show," Sainz says on his in-race battles.
"It cannot get any tougher than it was today. Trying to keep the Red Bulls behind meant I paid the price with my rear tyres towards the end," Sainz tells Nico Rosberg in the post-race interviews.
 
Sargeant just misses out on points in 11th ahead of Piastri recovering from his clash with Hamilton. Lawson takes 13th ahead of Stroll, Zhou, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Magnussen. A DNF for Ocon and a DNS for Tsunoda completes the results.
Albon keeps Norris behind to take seventh for Williams which is another incredible result. Alonso and Bottas round out the points places.
Verstappen wins by 7.6s from Perez, with Sainz claiming third by 0.4s over Leclerc. Despite a pair of penalties for the Mercedes drivers Russell keeps fifth and Hamilton keeps sixth.
But out front, Verstappen has stormed to victory! Verstappen breaks the record for most consecutive wins! That's a perfect 10 for the Dutch driver!
On the final lap Leclerc locks up into the first corner and almost collects Sainz! Somehow he avoids his team-mate as they continue to fight for third.
Starting the final lap, Sargeant has a five-second time penalty for causing an incident with Bottas.
"No risk. Race until the end," Leclerc is told on team radio. Race but don't race.
Hamilton is two-tenths from negating his penalty loss. 4.8s is the gap back to Albon.
"Let's bring this home," Sainz tells Ferrari over team radio. He doesn't sound too convincing but on the penultimate lap defends again from Leclerc into the first corner.
On lap 49 Sainz locks up horrifically into the first corner but somehow keep Leclerc behind him for another lap. Sainz is doing everything he can to keep hold of the final podium place.
Entering the final stages, Haas will again be wondering just what it has to do to score a strong race result. Hulkenberg and Magnussen are the final runners after another weekend of strong qualifying pace, and woeful tyrewear.
Sainz somehow stays ahead in third as Ferrari gets a major fright of losing both its drivers in that clash.
Hamilton now passes Albon as Norris again lines up the Williams driver. With Hamilton's current pace, he may negate the penalty damage, just as Russell has.
Five laps to go and Sainz gets a double dose of misery as he can't defend against Leclerc. But Leclerc messes up his braking into Turn 1 and it invites Sainz back into it. They go side by side around Curva Grande and go inches away from clashing at the second chicane!
On lap 46 Perez finally gets the move to stick into the first corner and is up to second place. Sainz's defending comes to nothing.
The damage - if any - isn't too bad for Hamilton. He moves past Norris but must move five seconds clear for that to make a difference.
Perez once again tries around the outside of Sainz at the first corner but again is run out of room and has to take to the run-off. So he gives the place back to Sainz around the Curva Grande.
Fired up from his incident and pitstop, Piastri sets a new fastest lap of the race with a 1m25.072s.
Unlike Russell, who's penalty seems destined to have no effect on his race, Hamilton would currently drop a position behind Alonso.
And there is the penalty for Hamilton, a five-second time penalty.
Mercedes have commented that Hamilton has reported the rear of his car "feels different" to how it did before the incident.
Albon and Norris have pulled clear of Hamilton now and the gap is, for the moment, increasing. It's unclear whether or not Hamilton has damage from that contact.
Next time around Perez attempts to go around the outside of Sainz into Turn 1 but runs out of room so takes to the run-off and has to give second place back to Sainz. "He's moving under braking," says Perez.
Piastri shakes his head as the nose change is completed. But the replay shows that Hamilton pulled across Piastri under braking and squeezed him. 

The incident is now under investigation.
Sainz defends the inside line into the first chicane to fend off Perez. He keeps hold of second, but for how much longer?
After a torrid afternoon, Ocon has retired. Anyway...
Piastri and Hamilton both continue but the former has front wing damage and will have to pit for repairs, which he now does.
Hamilton gets the cutback on Piastri out of the first chicane this time. But Piastri is not giving an inch - and they crash!
Load more

