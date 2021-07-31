F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton recorded the 101st pole of his F1 career by beating Bottas by 0.315s in Q3 of qualifying, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen trailed in the final segment of qualifying to only manage third place.

During the build-up to the final runs in the pole position shootout, Hamilton was seen going slowly on his preparation lap directly in front of Verstappen but refuted any use of “tactics” to hold up his rivals.

Perez missed out on his final Q3 lap due to being held up at the back of the train, but still claimed fourth place on the grid, as AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly continued to impress with fifth place ahead of both McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Esteban Ocon edged Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso for eighth place as Sebastian Vettel completed the top 10 for Aston Martin.

It was another difficult qualifying for Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren, managing 11th as he missed out on Q3 by just 0.077s, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr crashed out in Q2 after being caught out by a gust of wind at the final corner.

Mick Schumacher missed qualifying completely after his Haas F1 car wasn’t repaired in time following his heavy off in final practice. The German driver will start from last place for the Hungarian GP.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 1st August 2021

Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 11th round of the 2021 F1 season, the Hungarian GP at the Hungaroring, gets underway at 3pm local time (2pm BST) on Sunday 1st August.

How can I watch the Hungarian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Hungarian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports F1 pre-race coverage will be starting at 12:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

• Channel: Sky Sports F1

• Start time: 1:30pm BST

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Hungarian GP here.

When can I watch the Hungarian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is also broadcasting highlights of the Hungarian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 6:30pm BST

Dutch fans fill the grandstands in support of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Will the Hungarian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations and the via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Hungarian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website, available online, as well as on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Hungarian GP?

Current weather forecasts predict hot and sunny conditions in Budapest, with a minimal chance of rain both before and during the race. The temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – about five degree warmer than the British GP.

How many laps is the Hungarian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 70 laps of the Hungaroring, covering a total race distance of 306.630km.

Hungarian GP starting grid