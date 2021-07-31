Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off Next / Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Qualifying report

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout

By:

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in qualifying for Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ending up third behind Valtteri Bottas.

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout

The Mercedes and Red Bull cars will head into the race on split starting tyre strategies after Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez – who missed setting a final Q3 lap at the back of the queue as the Red Bulls trailed behind the slowly touring Mercedes drivers on the final warm-up lap – used the soft tyres to set their best times in Q2, where Hamilton and Bottas got through on the mediums.

After Verstappen had topped Q1 and Q2, Hamilton led the way after the opening runs in Q3, with a 1m15.419s, as his title rival was unable to match his best time from the middle of qualifying.

The 0.565s gap Verstappen faced to Hamilton left Bottas with the chance to slot in ahead in second, which he did.

Ahead of the second and final Q3 runs, Verstappen emerged from his garage right behind Hamilton, who drove very slowly down the pitlane and early and then late in the final warm-up tour as he stayed ahead of the Red Bull.

With the clock ticking down as a result of the slow preparation-lap driving, Verstappen only just made it across the line to start a second Q3 flier, while Perez missed out but held onto to fourth in any case.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

But the slow warm-up lap tactics backfired for Mercedes in terms of its drivers improving on their second goes, as Bottas - who led Hamilton around - did not go quicker and nor did the world champion.

But while Verstappen did improve to a 1m15.840s, it wasn’t enough to get him ahead of either Mercedes car, with Hamilton’s pole secure ahead of his team-mate.

Pierre Gasly beat Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to fifth for AlphaTauri, with Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso eighth and ninth for Alpine.

Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top 10 after running an off-set Q3 strategy, completing his 1m16.750s on a solo run in the middle of the final segment.

In Q2, where Verstappen went quickest after switching to the softs, Vettel’s late improvement knocked out Daniel Ricciardo, whose personal best on his final lap in the middle segment was not enough to get him through to Q3.

Lance Stroll took 12th in the second Aston Martin to finish ahead of Alfa Romeo pair Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi – who was given a reprimand for impeding Gasly in FP3, while his team was fined €5,000 for the incident where Giovinazzi clipped Stroll’s right-rear while exiting the pitlane in final practice.

The other driver eliminated in Q2 was Carlos Sainz Jr, who lost the rear of his car running through the final corner on his first timed lap in the opening segment, with the Ferrari sliding sideways across the runoff area and slapping the barriers side-on.

He was able to drive away as the session was red flagged, but soon stopped after his front wing broke off and became trapped under the car.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Although Sainz did pull away again after sitting in his car for a few minutes, but he eventually turned the engine off and climbed out, ending Q2 in 15th without a time set, and after Sainz had appeared to impede Gasly late in Q1, with the Ferrari taking to the kerbs at Turn 1 in a bid to get out of the way of the rapidly approaching AlphaTauri.

In Q1, Yuki Tsunoda set a personal best on his final lap in the opening segment but could not improve enough and was eliminated, as was George Russell, who lost his perfect record of escaping Q1 at every race so far in 2021 for Williams.

Russell appeared to go deep at Turn 2 and then ran wide exiting the Turns 6/7 chicane, kicking up dust as he pushed on with his final Q1 lap, but wound up behind Tsunoda in 17th, ending his run of Q3 appearances at two.

Nicholas Latifi also set a personal best on his final Q1 lap as he took 18th in the second Williams, with Nikita Mazepin 19th for Haas.

Mick Schumacher could not take part in qualifying as a result of his red-flag-causing FP3 crash, with Haas unable to repair the car in time after changing its gearbox to get the rookie out to set a time in Q1.

Hungarian GP qualifying result

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.419  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'15.734 0.315
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'15.840 0.421
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'16.421 1.002
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'16.483 1.064
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'16.489 1.070
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'16.496 1.077
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'16.653 1.234
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'16.715 1.296
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'16.750 1.331
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'16.871 1.452
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'16.893 1.474
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'17.564 2.145
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'17.583 2.164
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari    
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'17.919 2.500
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'17.944 2.525
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'18.036 2.617
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'18.922 3.503
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas    
View full results
shares
comments
Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off

Previous article

Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off

Next article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout

18 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

22 h
3
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

5 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops final practice ahead of Verstappen

3 h
5
Formula 1

Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off

3 h
Latest news
Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"
F1

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"

3m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
F1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

8m
F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout
F1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout

18m
Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off
F1

Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off

3 h
F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops final practice ahead of Verstappen
F1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops final practice ahead of Verstappen

3 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops final practice ahead of Verstappen Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops final practice ahead of Verstappen

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus
Formula 1

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

Trending Today

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops final practice ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops final practice ahead of Verstappen

Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off

How Verstappen's sim rig brake set-up helped prepare him for F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen's sim rig brake set-up helped prepare him for F1 return

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
6 h
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
19 h
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
21 h
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Boos from crowd after Hungarian GP pole "fuel me"

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout

Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.