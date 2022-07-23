Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP Next / Ocon: Fundamental car issue triggered "terrible qualifying"
Formula 1 / French GP Special feature

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for the Formula 1 French Grand Prix after topping qualifying. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Lewis Duncan
By:
F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

The Ferrari driver stormed to pole at Paul Ricard on Saturday after taking profit of a strategy to use team-mate Carlos Sainz as a tow along the back straight in Q3.

With Sainz starting at the back of the grid due to a change in power unit components, Ferrari pre-weekend planned for him to get through to Q3 to help Leclerc in his battle for pole against Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Though Ferrari got the tactic wrong on its first Q3 run, it nailed it next time around for Leclerc to take pole.

Verstappen, who is hopeful Red Bull's straightline advantage can help it battle Leclerc for victory on Sunday, will start from second with team-mate Sergio Perez third.

Lewis Hamilton will start fourth, but admits Mercedes' current form means a first win of 2022 is still a long way off. Lando Norris split the Mercedes duo in fifth, with George Russell sixth.

The top 10 was completed by Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon - the latter two promoted by the back-of-the-grid starts for Sainz and Kevin Magnussen, who were ninth and 10th having set no times in Q3.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 French Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 24th July 2022
  • Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 12th round of the 2022 F1 season, the French GP at Circuit Paul Ricard, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 24th July.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the F1 French GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the French GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 at 12:30pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 1:55pm BST ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST and 1:55pm BST, Sunday 24th July 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the French GP here.

When can I watch the F1 French GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the French GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 24th July 2022
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 French GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the French GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 French GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and sunny conditions at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, 12 degrees warmer than the Austrian GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 French GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps at Circuit Paul Ricard, covering a total race distance of 309.690km.

F1 French GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.872  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'31.176 0.304
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'31.335 0.463
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31.765 0.893
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'32.032 1.160
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'32.131 1.259
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'32.552 1.680
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'32.780 1.908
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'32.922 2.050
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'33.048 2.176
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'33.052 2.180
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'33.276 2.404
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'33.307 2.435
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'33.439 2.567
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'33.439 2.567
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'33.674 2.802
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'33.701 2.829
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'33.794 2.922
19 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari    
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas    
