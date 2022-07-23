Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle Next / F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 / French GP News

Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP

Mercedes has no answer yet to what has gone wrong with its form at Formula 1's French Grand Prix, as it was left ruing "no performance" from its W13.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP

Having headed to Paul Ricard targeting a fight for the victory, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were left further away from the front than they have been at recent races.

Hamilton, who ended up fourth on the grid, was nearly nine tenths adrift of poleman Charles Leclerc, while George Russell in sixth was more than 1.2 seconds off.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said his team was left scratching its head about why it was unable to deliver on high expectations, as a raft of experiments through the weekend failed to produce any answers.

"We were slowly but surely working our way back to the frontrunners," said Wolff about Mercedes' recent progress.

"There were good signs at Silverstone and then we went to Austria, at a track where we were normally not competitive at all, and we could clearly see the signs why we were not competitive. But we were close. It's a one-minute circuit and we were three tenths off, which was acceptable.

"Then we brought quite a nice update package to Paul Ricard, the track is smooth, off we go. Let's hunt them down! And no performance. Like, no performance. And we can't figure it out.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"We can't figure out what went wrong. We experimented with rear wings, from almost the biggest we have, which Lewis described as dragging a parachute behind him this morning, to a smaller version, which makes us lose too much speed in the corners.

"Then we're experimenting with tyre temperatures. And can see the gap to Verstappen. If you told me we would end up between seven tenths and 1.1 seconds off, that's a bit of a slap in the face."

Mercedes was especially slow in the twisty final sector at Paul Ricard, but equally did not gain much on its rivals on the straights – which perhaps suggests the W13 could have an aero efficiency weakness.

Asked about that being a potential explanation for its form, Wolff said: "I wouldn't know whether it's the aero map per se, but what we're seeing is that within one session, we go from totally uncompetitive in the first sector, to the second run in Q3 where we're the best in sector one.

"Clearly there's something happening, whether it's wind affected or tyre dependent, that is just not working on our car. The car is on the edge. And between hero and zero, there's just a super fine margin that we don't seem to understand."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle
Previous article

Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle
Next article

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
FIA explains Virtual Safety Car glitch in French GP French GP
Formula 1

FIA explains Virtual Safety Car glitch in French GP

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash French GP
Formula 1

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits French GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Russell: F1 rivals may fall into "traps" as they develop cars
Formula 1

Russell: F1 rivals may fall into "traps" as they develop cars

First images of Mercedes French GP F1 upgrade revealed French GP
Formula 1

First images of Mercedes French GP F1 upgrade revealed

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

FIA explains Virtual Safety Car glitch in French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Virtual Safety Car glitch in French GP

The FIA has explained that a hardware problem was behind the controversial delay in the virtual safety car restart late in the Formula 1 French Grand Prix.

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash

Ferrari has dismissed suggestions that Charles Leclerc’s crash in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix was related to throttle problems, in the wake of confusion triggered by a radio message.

"Totally wrong" VSC message interfered in French GP result - Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Totally wrong" VSC message interfered in French GP result - Perez

Red Bull's Sergio Perez says he lost third place in the Formula 1 French Grand Prix due to a "totally wrong" message regarding the ending of the virtual safety car.

Sainz trusts Ferrari strategy amid frustration on losing French GP podium fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz trusts Ferrari strategy amid frustration on losing French GP podium fight

Carlos Sainz says he needed to trust Ferrari’s Formula 1 strategy to pit late in the French Grand Prix despite his frustration at dropping out of a podium fight.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
8 h
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.