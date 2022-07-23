Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Next / Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise"
Formula 1 / French GP News

Ocon: Fundamental car issue triggered “terrible qualifying”

Esteban Ocon said he had a "terrible qualifying" at Formula 1's French Grand Prix thanks to what he called a fundamental issue with his Alpine A522.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ocon: Fundamental car issue triggered “terrible qualifying”

The Frenchman was also mystified as to why he was only 17th in FP3 before securing 12th in qualifying.

He will actually start 10th, as Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen both have grid penalties.

Ocon's teammate Fernando Alonso demonstrated the potential of the car by securing seventh on the grid.

"It's clearly a disappointing qualifying," Ocon said when asked by Autosport about his session.

"A terrible qualifying, I have to say. Not where we were supposed to end up, I think the car has potential to be sixth or seventh.

"So we were not happy, but we are fighting with a very inconsistent car, since a couple of races. We were last in FP3, which is not possible at this stage. That that we are fifth in Austria and last in practice here, it's impossible.

"So not where we want to be. It's a difficult problem to fix, but there is for sure a fundamental one that we need to find."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Asked if was just laptime or he could feel a problem, he said: "I do feel it, for example, I had a lot of oversteer at the end of the session, that I couldn't get the rear under control. And the set-ups are very close, in general between the cars, so it shouldn't behave like that."

"I think the upgrades and everything that we bring, this is working as intended. But yeah, we're just doing a roller coaster of performance for quite a few races. So that's not possible.

"It's been working extremely well, in Austria. We were nowhere in Silverstone. We were still going to finish in the points but not where we want it to be. Nowhere in Canada, so it's working, then it's not, it's hard to understand."

Read Also:

Last year Ocon had an ongoing issue with his car that was resolved by a change of chassis, and he conceded it might be a similar situation again.

"We'll see. But, yeah, we've had issues in the past, we've seen parts broken, that we didn't manage to see for two or three Grands Prix.

"And clearly we can't afford to have that happening if we want to fight for fourth in the championship."

Despite his frustrations, the Frenchman is optimistic about prospects for the race.

"We are starting in the top 10. So that's a good thing already. And hopefully, we can gain a few more places and hold on to our position. But yeah, we will have quite a bit of performance deficit, I think."

shares
comments
F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Previous article

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Next article

Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise"

Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise"
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Russell: Mercedes “confused” by F1 pace swing between qualifying and races French GP
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes “confused” by F1 pace swing between qualifying and races

Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise" French GP
Formula 1

Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise"

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Latest news

"Totally wrong" VSC message interfered in French GP result - Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Totally wrong" VSC message interfered in French GP result - Perez

Red Bull's Sergio Perez says he lost third place in the Formula 1 French Grand Prix due to a "totally wrong" message regarding the ending of the virtual safety car.

Sainz trusts Ferrari strategy amid frustration on losing French GP podium fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz trusts Ferrari strategy amid frustration on losing French GP podium fight

Carlos Sainz says he needed to trust Ferrari’s Formula 1 strategy to pit late in the French Grand Prix despite his frustration at dropping out of a podium fight.

Hamilton reveals drinks bottle failed in F1 French GP podium charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton reveals drinks bottle failed in F1 French GP podium charge

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton revealed his drive to second place in Formula 1's French Grand Prix was made tougher after his drinks bottle failed.

Leclerc owns up to "extremely frustrating" French GP mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc owns up to "extremely frustrating" French GP mistake

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc says his crash out of the lead of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix was his “mistake”, and admits his title hopes “don’t look great” now.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
7 h
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.