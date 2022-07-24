Live: F1 French GP commentary and updates

Ferrari heads into the race at the Le Castellet circuit on the back of two victories: Carlos Sainz took his maiden win at Silverstone, while Charles Leclerc claimed the spoils last time out in Austria.

Max Verstappen still leads the title battle, but now 38 points clear of Leclerc as the Monegasque displaced Sergio Perez from second in the standings.

Leclerc starts the French GP from pole with Verstappen alongside him on the front row.