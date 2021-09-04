F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The Red Bull driver secured his seventh pole of the season by just 0.038s from his Mercedes rival, with Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas taking third.

Verstappen came close to losing provisional pole after his DRS failed on his fastest Q3 lap which, combined with a “double shift”, cost him an estimated 0.25s.

The Dutch driver will be without the help of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez at the start of the race fighting against the two Mercedes, after the Mexican dropped out in Q1 of qualifying and will start the race in Zandvoort down in 16th place.

But Verstappen could find a wingman in former team-mate Pierre Gasly who beat both Ferraris to qualify in fourth place for AlphaTauri.

Charles Leclerc claimed fifth place by narrowly beating team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr, who recovered from a heavy FP3 crash, with Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi impressing in seventh place.

Hungarian GP winner Esteban Ocon edged out Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso in Q3, qualifying eighth and ninth respectively, as McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top 10.

Q2 was delayed by two red flags for separate crashes for both Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi. Russell, who qualified in second place at the Belgian GP, will start the Dutch GP from 11th with team-mate Latifi in 14th.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 5th September 2021

Start time: 2pm BST, 3pm local time

The 13th round of the 2021 F1 season, the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, gets underway at 3pm local time (2pm BST) on Sunday 5th September.

How can I watch the Dutch GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Dutch GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports F1 pre-race coverage will be starting at 12.30pm BST ahead of the race start at 2pm BST.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 12.30pm BST

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Dutch GP here.

When can I watch the Dutch GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is also broadcasting highlights of the Dutch GP at 6.30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6.30pm BST

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will the Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations and the via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 2pm BST on the BBC Sport website, available online, as well as on the BBC Sounds app. Live coverage of the race will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live starting at 2.20pm BST – 20 minutes into the race.

Weather forecast for the Dutch GP?

Current weather forecasts predict sunny and dry conditions at Zandvoort, with a very low chance of rain during the race. The temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – eight degrees warmer than the Belgian GP.

How many laps is the Dutch GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 72 laps of the Zandvoort circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.648km.

F1 Dutch GP starting grid