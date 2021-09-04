Tickets Subscribe
Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort 'really hard to digest'

Mazepin blames Schumacher for ruining Dutch GP Q1 lap on purpose
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen has taken pole position ahead Formula 1 world title rival Lewis Hamilton for the Dutch Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The Red Bull driver secured his seventh pole of the season by just 0.038s from his Mercedes rival, with Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas taking third.

Verstappen came close to losing provisional pole after his DRS failed on his fastest Q3 lap which, combined with a “double shift”, cost him an estimated 0.25s.

The Dutch driver will be without the help of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez at the start of the race fighting against the two Mercedes, after the Mexican dropped out in Q1 of qualifying and will start the race in Zandvoort down in 16th place. 

But Verstappen could find a wingman in former team-mate Pierre Gasly who beat both Ferraris to qualify in fourth place for AlphaTauri.

Charles Leclerc claimed fifth place by narrowly beating team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr, who recovered from a heavy FP3 crash, with Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi impressing in seventh place.

Hungarian GP winner Esteban Ocon edged out Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso in Q3, qualifying eighth and ninth respectively, as McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top 10.

Q2 was delayed by two red flags for separate crashes for both Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi. Russell, who qualified in second place at the Belgian GP, will start the Dutch GP from 11th with team-mate Latifi in 14th.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 5th September 2021
Start time: 2pm BST, 3pm local time

The 13th round of the 2021 F1 season, the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, gets underway at 3pm local time (2pm BST) on Sunday 5th September.

How can I watch the Dutch GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Dutch GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports F1 pre-race coverage will be starting at 12.30pm BST ahead of the race start at 2pm BST.

Channel: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 12.30pm BST

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Dutch GP here.

When can I watch the Dutch GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is also broadcasting highlights of the Dutch GP at 6.30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6.30pm BST

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will the Dutch GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations and the via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 2pm BST on the BBC Sport website, available online, as well as on the BBC Sounds app. Live coverage of the race will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live starting at 2.20pm BST – 20 minutes into the race.

Weather forecast for the Dutch GP?

Current weather forecasts predict sunny and dry conditions at Zandvoort, with a very low chance of rain during the race. The temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – eight degrees warmer than the Belgian GP.

How many laps is the Dutch GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 72 laps of the Zandvoort circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.648km.

F1 Dutch GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'08.885  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'08.923 0.038
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'09.222 0.337
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'09.478 0.593
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'09.527 0.642
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'09.537 0.652
7 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'09.590 0.705
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'09.933 1.048
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'09.956 1.071
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'10.166 1.281
11 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'10.332 1.447
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'10.367 1.482
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'10.406 1.521
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'11.161 2.276
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'11.314 2.429
16 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'10.530 1.645
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'10.731 1.846
18 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1'11.301 2.416
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.387 2.502
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'11.875 2.990
View full results
How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Plus

How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
6 h
Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Plus

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
22 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

