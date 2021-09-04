Tickets Subscribe
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Qualifying report

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for home race

By:

Max Verstappen narrowly took a home pole over Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for Formula 1’s 2021 Dutch Grand Prix as two red flags disrupted the session.

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for home race

The Red Bull driver used his second and final run in Q3 to deliver a 1m08.885s yardstick at Zandvoort and Verstappen soundly hung on as Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton crossed the line.

Bottas was next to complete his flier but could only register a 1m09.222s to fall over three tenths adrift of his Dutch rival, while Mercedes team-mate Hamilton split the difference.

The seven-time champion completed a 1m08.923s to join Verstappen as the only other driver to dip under the 1m09s barrier, but he would wind up a competitive 0.03s in arrears.

Verstappen had initially been a full eight tenths clear after the first runs in the final portion of qualifying, his 1m09.702s pulling clear of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso.

Bottas managed to depose the Alpines for provisional second before Hamilton nipped ahead of his team-mate by 0.04s, but was still seven tenths adrift of FP3 pacesetter Verstappen.

Verstappen swiftly improved down to a 1m08.923s on his next flying lap before teeing up his ultimate run for pole position.

Pierre Gasly guided his AlphaTauri to a fine fourth place, his final effort falling shy of Bottas by 0.25s as he completed the second row of the grid.

Charles Leclerc led an all-Ferrari third row as he pipped stablemate Carlos Sainz Jr, resuming after a sizeable shunt in final practice, by just one-hundredth of a second.

Antonio Giovinazzi progressed soundly into Q3 and snared seventh as the lead Alfa Romeo, while Ocon squeezed ahead of Alonso and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo completed the top 10.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George Russell, after ending Q1 in 11th and while running in the same position in Q2, brought out the first red flag when he suffered from a snap of oversteer on the entry into the final corner.

Although he careered through the gravel as he spun, and the right-rear biffed into the outside TecPro barrier, he was able to immediately rejoin the track and recover the car to the pits.

The Brit, who scored a maiden podium at Spa, had set personal best first and second sectors but would not take part in the remainder of the session.

A potential decline down the order was prevented by his team-mate Nicholas Latifi creating a second red flag shortly after Q2 resumed following the 10-minute delay.

The Canadian, sitting in 14th, appeared to brush the grass with his front-left wheel as he reached the entry of the medium-speed Turn 8 right-hander.

As he passed a slowing Hamilton, who was positioned off-line on the inside, Latifi spun across the gravel and headed side-on into the outside barrier with three minutes to go.

The session would not be resumed, which left Verstappen’s 1m09.071s to head Leclerc by four tenths as Gasly ran to third on a 1m09.541s ahead of Hamilton and Bottas by 0.2s.

All drivers stuck to the softest C3 Pirelli tyre compound, which they will use for the race start, to reduce the risk of being eliminated by the considerable track evolution.

With no further times, Russell was the first driver to be eliminated, but held 11th, as Stroll and 13th-placed Norris could not complete their flying laps to fight their way into the top 10. AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 15.

Leclerc had set the pace in Q1, his 1m09.829s effort creating a two-tenth cushion over team-mate Sainz, while Verstappen’s strong early banker of 1m10.036s kept him safe in third.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel were the major casualties of the opening 18-minute leg, as both were eliminated in part due to traffic on their prep laps.

Late improvements for Stroll and Ricciardo left Vettel prey, and the Aston Martin driver had to abort his final flying lap when he came across the slow Haas cars.

Nikita Mazepin was on a cool down lap on the run to Turn 13 and he nipped past his slower team-mate Mick Schumacher when the Russian was informed of Vettel’s approach.

Mazepin had let Schumacher back past and then jumped on the accelerator and pulled to the inside, leading both cars to block Vettel, who would classify 17th as a result.

The late improvements of Ricciardo, Ocon and Stroll also meant Perez was bumped out at the first opportunity, his 1m10.530 lap missing the cut off by 0.07s behind Tsunoda.

As Giovinazzi ended Q1 fourth fastest, his stand-in team-mate Robert Kubica was 18th as he replaced Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo after the Finn’s positive COVID test.

Kubica, as in FP3, shipped several tenths into Turn 1 and struggled with tyre temperatures on his final run.

Schumacher found 0.5s over Mazepin as the pair of Haas machines formed the back row of the grid. Both drivers have been summoned by the stewards for the Vettel incident.

F1 Dutch GP - qualifying results

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'08.885  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'08.923 0.038
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'09.222 0.337
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'09.478 0.593
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'09.527 0.642
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'09.537 0.652
7 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'09.590 0.705
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'09.933 1.048
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'09.956 1.071
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'10.166 1.281
11 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'10.332 1.447
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'10.367 1.482
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'10.406 1.521
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'11.161 2.276
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'11.314 2.429
16 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'10.530 1.645
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'10.731 1.846
18 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1'11.301 2.416
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'11.387 2.502
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'11.875 2.990
View full results
F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen tops final practice from Bottas and Hamilton Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen tops final practice from Bottas and Hamilton

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 as Hamilton suffers mechanical issue Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Leclerc heads Ferrari 1-2 in FP2 as Hamilton suffers mechanical issue

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Plus

How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
3 h
Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Plus

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
19 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

