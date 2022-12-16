Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / FIA reveals more about F1's wet-weather wheel arch plans Next / Tsunoda’s taped-up wing caused black and orange flag ‘overreaction’ from FIA
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin first to reveal 2023 F1 car launch date

Aston Martin has become the first team to reveal the launch date of its 2023 Formula 1 car.

By:
, NobleF1
Aston Martin first to reveal 2023 F1 car launch date

The Silverstone-based squad will unveil its new AMR23 F1 challenger with a live event from its Silverstone campus on 13 February.

The reveal will take place in front of a small select audience, as well as be broadcast across its digital channels.

Aston Martin is attempting to rebound from a disappointing 2022 campaign, where its AMR22 did not hit ambitious targets.

The team went the wrong route with its initial concept for the new ground effect regulations, as it suffered the same fate as Mercedes in being unable to run the car as low to the ground as it wanted.

Aston brought a raft of updates to revamp its car from the Spanish Grand Prix, adopting more a Red Bull-style approach, and managed to make some progress over the remainder of the year.

The team eventually finished seventh in the constructors’ championship, on equal points with Alfa Romeo but lost out to the Swiss squad on countback.

Aston Martin’s biggest coup came in the summer, though, when it announced that it had signed Fernando Alonso to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel for 2023. The double world champion will race alongside Lance Stroll.

PLUS: Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

Following the lessons learned from the first year of F1’s new rules era, Aston Martin has hinted about a fresh direction with its 2023 car.

Technical director Dan Fallows revealed recently that the new design will look different to what it raced this season.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“There is a limit to what we can do with the current rules,” he said when asked if it will look visibly different.

“I know that new cars always have to pass my test of my children. So if I put them in front of my children and they say they look different, then they look different.

“They always say they all look the same, daddy! But within the envelope of the rules that we have, then yes, there are significant differences on the AMR23.”

Alonso had his first run with Aston Martin in the post-season Abu Dhabi test at the Yas Marina circuit.

shares
comments
FIA reveals more about F1's wet-weather wheel arch plans
Previous article

FIA reveals more about F1's wet-weather wheel arch plans
Next article

Tsunoda’s taped-up wing caused black and orange flag ‘overreaction’ from FIA

Tsunoda’s taped-up wing caused black and orange flag ‘overreaction’ from FIA
More
Jonathan Noble
New DRS trial for F1 sprint races set for 2023
Formula 1

New DRS trial for F1 sprint races set for 2023

Alonso: First Aston Martin F1 test an "important" opportunity
Formula 1

Alonso: First Aston Martin F1 test an "important" opportunity

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse
Formula 1

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023
Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023

How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high Plus
Formula 1

How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high

Aston Martin: 2025 F1 car will be first to benefit from new windtunnel
Formula 1

Aston Martin: 2025 F1 car will be first to benefit from new windtunnel

Latest news

Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn

Formula 1’s dramatic popularity boom is the result of new owner Liberty Media having a unique mindset in its running of the series, reckons Ross Brawn.

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time
Formula E Formula E

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time

Maximilian Guenther completed the Formula E Valencia test week with the fastest time, beating laps from Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne to top the final session.

Red Bull: Imola 1-2 was "psychologically big" in F1 battle with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Imola 1-2 was "psychologically big" in F1 battle with Ferrari

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner believes the team's 1-2 finish at Imola in April was "psychologically a big thing" in its fight against Ferrari for the championship.

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign

Richard Verschoor will join Van Amersfoort Racing for his third season in Formula 2 next year, the team has announced.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The five best race drives of F1 2022 Plus

The five best race drives of F1 2022

Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines

Formula 1
19 h
How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022 Plus

How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull appeared down and out after the opening three rounds, with Charles Leclerc and Ferrari on a charge. But in the end the Dutch driver and his team put together a dominant and record-breaking Formula 1 campaign. Here’s how the season unfolded and the key moments which decided the 2022 season

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022

Among the movers, shakers and re-entries, no one stays where they were last year in our end-of-season ranking. So who were the biggest hits of 2022?

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high Plus

How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high

Two difficult years at Aston Martin proved a tricky coda to a great Formula 1 career for Sebastian Vettel. But the four-time world champion emerged from his final F1 season with dignity intact and ended his time in grand prix racing as he started it - in the points

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success Plus

How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success

Having quit Aston Martin because there were too many people in charge, Otmar Szafnauer moved to a role of undisputed authority at Alpine. But, as OLEG KARPOV discovered, the hot seat has proved to be an occasionally uncomfortable one, even for a leader of Szafnauer’s experience…

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Plus

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2022
Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Plus

Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year Plus

The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year

OPINION: A year on from the most controversial ending to a Formula 1 season in a generation and some would have the Abu Dhabi 2021 title decider quietly forgotten about. But it will always be worth revisiting both for many reasons – including how it impacted Lewis Hamilton’s legend, fed into his 2022 story and will likely fuel the rest of his career

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.