Previous / F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga

By:

Alpine has admitted that it feels ‘bitter’ about becoming ‘collateral damage’ in the flexi-wing battle between the Red Bull and Mercedes Formula 1 teams.

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga

After Mercedes drew attention to the behaviour of Red Bull’s bendy rear wings at the Spanish Grand Prix, the FIA moved quickly to clampdown on any tricks teams were playing by imposing stricter pull back tests.

But the toughening up of the tests forced a number of other teams – including Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Alpine - to make changes to their rear wings to ensure they were legal too.

Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski has made clear how frustrated his team was at the extra cost and work the change prompted, during a season when his outfit is already juggling preparations for the all-new cars in 2022.

“We’re still untangling some rear wing modifications from the famous technical directive, which to be honest we feel a bit bitter about,” explained Budkowski at the Austrian GP.

“It’s taking us a huge amount of resource in effort and money, because we’re talking about several rear wings, several downforce levels, that need to be changed.

“We feel a bit like the collateral damage of the guys fighting for the championship at the front, and trying to throw banana skins under each other’s feet, if you want, by looking for issues with other people’s cars.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Alpine’s frustration is based on the fact that the rear wing it used in the early phase of the season had been designed to comply fully with the previous tests – so it felt it unfair that the test requirements suddenly changed.

“We designed our wings to the regulations,” added Budkowski. “They were fully legal. We passed all the FIA tests, all the homologation pre-season and during all the events so far.

"We’re spending now huge amounts of resources and money to change rear wings to new tests that were introduced in season, that effectively change very little performance of our car.

PLUS: Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

“It’s costing us money and resource we could invest in next year’s car. We understand the FIA is allowed to change these tests any time they want to in the regulations, but the impact on a team of our size is very big.”

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice
F1

F1

F1

F1

F1

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Jonathan Noble
Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight Austrian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes wanted “no distractions” from Hamilton’s contract amid F1 title fight

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal Austrian GP
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Alpine
Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start
Formula 1

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start

Ocon: Alpine probing causes of recent F1 qualifying slump Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine probing causes of recent F1 qualifying slump

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
16 h
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021

