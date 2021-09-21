Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus
Formula 1 News

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Alex Albon says Williams being "on the up" was one of the key reasons why he chose the Grove team over Alfa Romeo for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

Albon emerged as one of the candidates to replace George Russell after he secured a move to Mercedes, and the Anglo-Thai driver quickly landed the Williams drive to partner Nicholas Latifi next season.

Albon was also linked to a drive with Alfa Romeo before securing the Williams seat, but reckons the British squad's recent progress made it a better option.

Williams endured its worst season in Formula 1 in 2019, showing some progress in 2020 despite finishing in last place again.

In 2021, Williams has scored points at three rounds, highlighted by Russell's podium at Spa, and is currently eighth in the standings ahead of Haas and Alfa Romeo.

"Firstly, I would say that they're both great teams," Albon said. "Looking at Williams, I would say that the first thing is, they look like they're on the up.

"They've obviously got the investment coming in, but also I had the chance to visit the team and they all seemed very positive, optimistic. They were very keen to talk to me and get involved and to make things happen.

"It seemed like a great choice to get back onto the grid."

Alex Albon, Williams

Alex Albon, Williams

Photo by: Williams

Although Albon did not appear as a candidate for a Williams drive until the last few weeks, things moved quickly for the Red Bull reserve and he believes the media was the main driving force behind his F1 comeback.

"I honestly think that you guys drive the push more than anyone else," he said. "On my side, things were still obviously talking. But let's say, there were other names being mentioned.

"At the same time, I was still making sure there were options out there. Of course, things moved quickly though, and it was probably especially true, I mean, when the news that there was chances when George was moving to Mercedes and Valtteri moving to Alfa, things picked up pretty quickly.

"There were obviously earlier discussions being had with Jost [Capito] and with Williams, and yeah, it just came to be. Obviously I had a lot of help from Christian [Horner] and Dr Marko as well."

Read Also:

Although Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested Mercedes chief Toto Wolff tried to interfere with Williams' driver choice, Albon dismissed suggestions that concluding the deal was difficult.

"Not really. I don't want to go into detail about that too much, to be honest. I think obviously, it's inevitable that things are gonna happen. But, just great that you know everything worked out," he said.

shares
comments

Related video

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Previous article

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

22 min
2
General

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden

30 min
3
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

19 h
4
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must not forget it was "destroyed" at Zandvoort F1 round

1 d
5
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

4 d
Latest news
Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
F1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

8m
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus
F1

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

22m
Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden
MISC

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden

30m
Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost
F1

Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost

17 h
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus
F1

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

19 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost
Formula 1

Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams seat assistance
Formula 1

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams seat assistance

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus
Formula 1

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

Williams More
Williams
Williams race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito
Formula 1

Williams race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal" Italian GP
Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Trending Today

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden
General General

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Seidl: McLaren must not forget it was "destroyed" at Zandvoort F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren must not forget it was "destroyed" at Zandvoort F1 round

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt
DTM DTM

Formula E champion di Grassi to make DTM debut with Abt

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
22m
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
19 h
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021
The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

OPINION: The headlines were dominated by the Italian Grand Prix crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who had the halo to thank for avoiding potentially serious injury. But two days earlier, Formula 1 had a lucky escape with a Monza pitlane incident that could also have had grave consequences

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2021
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Plus

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Plus

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Plus

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1’s elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he’s recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

OPINION: The Italian GP clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen followed a running theme in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight. Their close-quarters battles have often resulted in contact - and although Hamilton has shown a willingness to back off, Verstappen must learn to temper his aggression

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021

Latest news

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why Williams was first choice for F1 comeback

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden
General General

Bottas to compete in 2022 Race of Champions in Sweden

Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.