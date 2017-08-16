Latest
'Ugly' Monaco solved Mercedes' problems Mercedes' 'ugly' Monaco Grand Prix performance enabled it to identify and resolve the weaknesses of its 2017 Formula 1 car, say team bosses 1502872857 F1

F1's Whiting evaluates Buenos Aires track FIA Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting has completed an "informal visit" of Argentina's Buenos Aires circuit to evaluate the state of the facility 1502814955 F1

Podcast: What are Kubica's chances of a return? Robert Kubica's chances of making a full racing return to Formula 1 following his Hungaroring test is the main topic of discussion in the latest edition of The Autosport Podcast 1502805903 F1

Video: Can Ferrari stay in the 2017 fight? Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel leads the Formula 1 drivers' standings in the summer break, but the team is likely to face a stern challenge to fend off Mercedes when racing resumes 1502801254 F1

McLaren reveals 'plan' for F1 race in Woking McLaren has launched a light-hearted plan for a Formula 1 grand prix on the streets of its home town of Woking 1502790007 F1

How Ferrari gained more from Pirelli tests When Pirelli invited teams to tender to run "mule" cars to help develop its 2017 Formula 1 tyres last year, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari all agreed to take part - but the Scuderia did more to make the most of it 1502788153 F1

New F1 engines can excite without being V8s Formula 1 can deliver engines that excite fans in the future without reintroducing V8 units, say leading figures involved in future rule discussions 1502611540 F1

Rossi had to 'slow down a lot' in Austria race Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi says he had to "slow down a lot" after further issues with his tyres during Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix 1502648729 MotoGP

Vettel: Ferrari has identified its weaknesses Ferrari has identified the weak areas of its 2017 Formula 1 car and has a good understanding of how to address them to maintain its title challenge, says Sebastian Vettel 1502526646 F1

Massa: F1 has not got worse Felipe Massa says that Formula 1 has not got worse in the 16 years since he made his debut, despite widespread criticism during that period 1502700607 F1

Lorenzo doesn't need Austria win to save 2017 Jorge Lorenzo has dismissed former team-mate Valentino Rossi's claim that a win for the Spanish rider in this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix would save a "disappointing" first season at Ducati 1502472920 MotoGP

Raikkonen tips Leclerc as future F1 star Kimi Raikkonen has tipped Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc as a star of the future following the 19-year-old's impressive performance in F2 and the Formula 1 post-Hungarian Grand Prix test 1502712440 F1

How to solve F1's overtaking problem How can the racing be improved? Would a windtunnel ban make for more interesting designs? What parts can F1 standardise? And which direction should F1 take for its next engine formula? These questions, and more, are answered this week 1502841600 F1

Why F1 needs more junior works teams Ferrari may tie up with Sauber, Red Bull has Toro Rosso, and Mercedes flirts with junior-driver deployment through customer teams. Embracing a more organised series of alliances would help F1 blood the best young talent much more effectively 1502755200 F1

What Bottas is lacking compared to Hamilton Despite his attempts to play down his first half-season with Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas has settled in well - but while he's been capable of matching and beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton, there's one key area where the Finn finds himself behind 1502755200 F1

Why Super GT could catch Button out Jenson Button's next race appearance of his 'sabbatical' year is looming - Super GT's Suzuka 1000km. He can't afford to take it lightly, as other ex-Formula 1 racers in Japan can attest 1502668800 GT

Kubica's road to recovery in his own words Robert Kubica's return to the Formula 1 cockpit has dominated the headlines for the last two months, but as he explains to ANTHONY ROWLINSON, it was the culmination of a plan he'd been brewing for much, much longer 1502668800 F1

F1 2017 mid-season driver ratings While the F1 paddock settles into its holiday routine, we look back over the first 11 races of the year and grade the stars and flops of the season so far 1502409600 F1

