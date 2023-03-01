Subscribe
Previous / Extreme E reveals weekend format changes with double-header switch
Extreme E / Desert X-Prix News

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom will return to Extreme E this season at the Sainz XE team in place of the injured Carlos Sainz Sr.

By:
Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

The 60-year-old rally legend sustained multiple spinal fractures in a crash during January's Dakar Rally. He rolled his Audi on the ninth stage of the Saudi Arabian event, leading to T5 and T6 vertebral fractures that put him out of the rally.

With the two-time World Rally Championship winner still in recovery, Sainz's Audi Dakar team-mate and recent Race of Champions winner Ekstrom has stepped up to join Laia Sanz at the Spanish team.

It marks a return to the series for the newly-appointed World Rallycross Championship sporting director, who recorded a best finish of second during the championship's inaugural season in 2021 with the Abt Cupra XE team at the Island X Prix alongside Jutta Kleinschmidt.

Sainz Sr will still play a non-driving role in Sainz XE’s effort and is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia to support the team that carries his name for this month's season-opening Desert X Prix, as it seeks a first series victory.

“Mattias Ekstrom is one of the best rallycross, track and off-road drivers in the world,” said Sainz XE team principal Joan Orus.

“His illustrious racing record will surely help us further develop as a team. Our aim is to win and we know that we can fight for the title if we all do our work right.

“We start the year in a tough situation with the news that Carlos will not be in the car in Saudi Arabia, but we still feel we have found the best possible driver to complete the team with Laia.”

The injured Sainz has full faith in his Swedish replacement, who has two DTM titles and a World Rallycross crown to his name.

“I believe he is one of the best and most multifaceted race drivers in the world,” he said.

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Acciona | Sainz XE Team

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Acciona | Sainz XE Team

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

“I have raced against him in Extreme E and know him as my team-mate in Audi in the raids, so I am aware of his potential and strengths.”

Ekstrom's return follows Chip Ganassi Racing announcing an all-new lineup with Amanda Sorensen and fellow American RJ Anderson, who replace Sara Price and Kyle LeDuc.

The third season of Extreme E kicks off on 11-12 March with a further four events scheduled throughout the year including a visit to Scotland on 13-14 May.

shares
comments

Extreme E reveals weekend format changes with double-header switch
More
Richard Asher
Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

Formula 1

Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work? Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

Formula 1

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do? F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory

General
Race of Champions

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory

Mattias Ekström More
Mattias Ekström
Friday favourite: The all-round ace with an "obsession for perfection"

Friday favourite: The all-round ace with an "obsession for perfection"

General

Friday favourite: The all-round ace with an "obsession for perfection" Friday favourite: The all-round ace with an "obsession for perfection"

Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title

Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title

WTCR

Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title

Ekstrom wins at Pau-Arnos to eliminate Baptista from Pure ETCR title fight

Ekstrom wins at Pau-Arnos to eliminate Baptista from Pure ETCR title fight

WTCR

Ekstrom wins at Pau-Arnos to eliminate Baptista from Pure ETCR title fight Ekstrom wins at Pau-Arnos to eliminate Baptista from Pure ETCR title fight

Latest news

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

INDY IndyCar

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023? Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

F1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

F1 Formula 1

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Saudi Arabia
Matt Kew

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Matt Kew

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Jurassic X-Prix
Matt Kew

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Enel X Island X Prix
Matt Kew

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Arctic X-Prix
Matt Kew

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Matt Kew

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
Ocean X-Prix
Matt Kew

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

Plus
Plus
Extreme E
GP Racing

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.