Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Magazine: How Perez ended the Red Bull F1 "number two" curse Next / When Caterham enjoyed its finest hour in improbable surroundings
General Special feature

Friday Favourite: The all-round ace with an "obsession for perfection"

Multiple titles in touring cars and rallycross have made Mattias Ekstrom a widely admired all-rounder. Despite all his years of experience in tin-tops, Jordi Gene believes there is plenty to learn from the Swede, who he cites as his favourite team-mate in Autosport’s continued series

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Friday Favourite: The all-round ace with an "obsession for perfection"

Mattias Ekstrom is one of the great motorsport all-rounders of the current era, a serial winner in different cars and on different surfaces.

A lynchpin of Audi's DTM success, earning titles in 2004 and 2007, after marking himself as a star by winning his domestic Super Touring championship in 1999, the Swede has three Race of Champions wins to his name and added the World Rallycross Championship to his bulging CV in 2016. And last year he won the inaugural Pure ETCR title for Cupra after a season of consistency, seeing off Hyundai rival Jean-Karl Vernay.

Ekstrom's skillset is one that many drivers can learn from – even the most experienced of racers. That’s the view held by veteran Spaniard Jordi Gene, who singles out Ekstrom as his favourite team-mate from their current spell together in the series now known as the FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup.

Long-time Cupra driver Gene, an International Formula 3000 race winner at Silverstone back in 1992, was in the same boat as everybody else when the new-for-2021 ETCR series kicked off at Vallelunga last June. In a world of unknowns, 51-year-old Gene quickly gained an appreciation for Ekstrom's "obsession for perfection" as they lined up together in the Zengo Motorsport team.

"To work with someone like Mattias, it’s been amazing," says Gene, who remains alongside Ekstrom this year after his EKS team took over the operation of Cupra's ETCR efforts. "The capacity he has to be quick, to analyse, to work and to develop - you know when you feel that is someone that has something special, and Mattias has this.

"As a racing driver, it’s not only how fast you can go in one lap, and working with Mattias is really someone to really focus on why is he doing everything, how is he preparing everything, how he is mentally, I think he’s a very special guy on that aspect, a lot to learn from him."

Mattias Ekstrom, Cupra EKS, Cupra e-Racer

Mattias Ekstrom, Cupra EKS, Cupra e-Racer

Photo by: Cupra

Ekstrom has continued his winning vein in 2022 by claiming two victories from the opening four rounds, although fellow Cupra EKS driver Adrien Tambay’s superior consistency means the Frenchman heads his boss in the standings approaching the business end of the campaign.

Read Also:

In Ekstrom, Gene recognises "a very intelligent person" who is capable of "putting all the ingredients together" when it really counts. His prowess in multiple disciplines therefore comes as little surprise.

"He's a guy that’s always thinking," says Gene, a race winner in every World Touring Car season for SEAT between 2005 and 2008. "He can be talking about football with you, but a part of his mind is always thinking about what he’s going to do next time he gets into the racing car. This is very remarkable, this obsession for perfection."

The same applies to his team, where Gene identifies Ekstrom's desire to "increase the level of everything".

"To have the chance to fight for the championship again, we need to improve in all areas," Gene reflects.

"You always have to do this to keep having a chance in the championship, we have to increase the level of everything and Mattias has a very good team."

Mattias Ekstrom, Cupra EKS, Cupra e-Racer, Jordi Gené, Cupra EKS, Cupra e-Racer

Mattias Ekstrom, Cupra EKS, Cupra e-Racer, Jordi Gené, Cupra EKS, Cupra e-Racer

Photo by: Cupra

shares
comments

Related video

Magazine: How Perez ended the Red Bull F1 "number two" curse
Previous article

Magazine: How Perez ended the Red Bull F1 "number two" curse
Next article

When Caterham enjoyed its finest hour in improbable surroundings

When Caterham enjoyed its finest hour in improbable surroundings
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Muller questions need for BoP in WTCR
WTCR

Muller questions need for BoP in WTCR

How Bernhard's Porsche "underdogs" made DTM history Norisring
DTM

How Bernhard's Porsche "underdogs" made DTM history

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Mattias Ekström More
Mattias Ekström
Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title
WTCR

Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title

Ekstrom wins at Pau-Arnos to eliminate Baptista from Pure ETCR title fight
WTCR

Ekstrom wins at Pau-Arnos to eliminate Baptista from Pure ETCR title fight

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge
General

Versatility vital to Ekstrom's Pure ETCR title challenge

Latest news

When Caterham enjoyed its finest hour in improbable surroundings
General General

When Caterham enjoyed its finest hour in improbable surroundings

Twenty years ago, a humble Caterham squad took on the Nurburgring 24 Hours and delivered a giant-killing performance that captured the imagination of fans. Here's how the team did it.

Friday Favourite: The all-round ace with an "obsession for perfection"
General General

Friday Favourite: The all-round ace with an "obsession for perfection"

Multiple titles in touring cars and rallycross have made Mattias Ekstrom a widely admired all-rounder. Despite all his years of experience in tin-tops, Jordi Gene believes there is plenty to learn from the Swede, who he cites as his favourite team-mate in Autosport’s continued series

Magazine: How Perez ended the Red Bull F1 "number two" curse
General General

Magazine: How Perez ended the Red Bull F1 "number two" curse

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez is the subject of the cover feature in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (21 July).

Motorsport Games Brings Two Titles to NVIDIA GeForce NOW
General General

Motorsport Games Brings Two Titles to NVIDIA GeForce NOW

NASCAR 21: Ignition and KartKraft joined the cloud gaming service this month.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.