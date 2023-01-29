Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Race of Champions: Team Norway celebrate second straight Nations Cup triumph
General / Race of Champions Race report

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory

Two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom took his fourth Race of Champions title at Pite Havsbad in Sweden after defeating Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher in the final.

By:
Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory

The Swede, who twice prevailed against Schumacher’s seven-time world championship-winning father Michael in the 2007 and 2009 finals, didn’t hide the feelings stirred up by facing the ex-Haas F1 racer on the same stage so many years later. Beating him two-nil in the final only added to the Audi Dakar ace's delight.

Ekstrom booked his passage to the final by defeating US rallycross ace Travis Pastrana in the first round, then overcame five-time World RX champion Johann Kristoffersson in two tight quarter-final encounters.

That put Ekstrom into a semi-final battle with Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Thierry Neuville. The heats between these two also went down to the wire, but the 2016 World RX champion continued his habit of winning close affairs – helped along by his Belgian adversary knocking the steering out of line in the second clash.

The other semi-final had pitted Schumacher against recently-retired Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel, his fellow Team Germany driver from Saturday's Nations Cup.

Schumacher gained the upper hand in the first heat, where Vettel smashed a snow bank and ended up with his Supercar Lite on the wrong side of the track. That lost him the race and gave Schumacher a psychological advantage going into the second encounter, which the younger German duly won.

The final opened with a battle in the ungainly Polaris RZR machines, and Ekstrom nicked victory by another slim margin: this time 0.348s. He was more convincing in the second clash, which saw the rivals switch to the Supercar Lites. Ekstrom won it by over a second, despite a small fire breaking out in the cockpit.

Earlier, hot favourite Oliver Solberg was eliminated in his quarter-final against Neuville. Jumping into the ultra-powerful FC1-X Nitro rallycross machine for the first time, yesterday's Nations Cup winner pushed a little too hard and collected an advertising banner approaching the bridge, so went into the second heat with the maximum ten-second deficit.

He could only hope for a similar mistake from Neuville, but this never came and Solberg had to console himself with the fact that he’d edged his father and 2003 WRC champion Petter in the eagerly awaited first-round clash between the Nations Cup victors.

Defending Race of Champions winner Sebastien Loeb lost out to Neuville in the first round, although the rally aces shared the wins and a tie-break was needed to eliminate the nine-time world champion.

shares
comments
Race of Champions: Team Norway celebrate second straight Nations Cup triumph
Previous article

Race of Champions: Team Norway celebrate second straight Nations Cup triumph
More
Richard Asher
Race of Champions: Team Norway celebrate second straight Nations Cup triumph Race of Champions
General

Race of Champions: Team Norway celebrate second straight Nations Cup triumph

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?
Formula 1

F1 team principals: Who are they and what do they do?

Heidfeld: Rallycross debut a tough challenge, but keen for more Barcelona
World Rallycross

Heidfeld: Rallycross debut a tough challenge, but keen for more

Latest news

Daytona 24, Hour 21: MSR Acura back in front with three hours left
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 21: MSR Acura back in front with three hours left

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura was back in front with three hours remaining in the Daytona 24 Hours that opens the IMSA SportsCar season.

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory
General General

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory

Two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom took his fourth Race of Champions title at Pite Havsbad in Sweden after defeating Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher in the final.

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb
WRC WRC

Ogier eyes WRC Monte Carlo rematch with Loeb

Sebastien Ogier is keen for a Rally Monte Carlo rematch against Sebastien Loeb in next year's World Rally Championship after becoming the most successful driver in event history.

Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight

Mark Webber believes Red Bull will remain the “most dangerous team” in Formula 1 in 2023 despite facing penalties for its cost cap breach.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad Plus

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

A trail blazed in Esports has inspired a revamp of the annual prize that aims to discover the best young engineering talent. Autosport met Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future winner Michael Preston

General
Jan 18, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.