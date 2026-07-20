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WRC Rally Estonia

The important lesson Solberg put into practice in Estonia

Oliver Solberg admitted he was scared to push 100% in Estonia, but was happy to pick up a much-needed haul of World Rally Championship points

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
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Oliver Solberg, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Oliver Solberg admitted that a clean weekend and a return to the World Rally Championship podium at Rally Estonia was important for him mentally after a series of costly mistakes.

Just 12 months ago, Solberg truly announced himself on the world stage courtesy of a mesmerising run to a sensational maiden WRC win on his Toyota Rally1 debut.

Last year, there was no pressure on his shoulders but last weekend the pressure for a result was clear – having suffered crashes in four of the previous five rounds.

There is no question mark over Solberg’s speed this year, but the Swede admitted that a new mental approach was required after his latest mistake in Greece last month. Striking the balance of knowing when to push and when to hold back has been the missing piece in Solberg’s armoury. In Estonia, Solberg believes he put an important lesson into practice.

Although frustrated he didn’t have the feeling to attack and challenge Toyota team-mate Sami Pajari, who took a superb maiden WRC win, Solberg judged the rally perfectly to finish second and claim the maximum 10 bonus points on Sunday.

“I have to say I'm very happy with the weekend. Friday I was quite frustrated with the feeling in the car and everything. But after we improved that for Saturday, I have to say I was quite satisfied, and it was a good feeling all weekend,” said Solberg.

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“I think it was a tricky week, and I think I was a little bit scared all weekend to go 100%.

“Sami had an amazing feeling and did an amazing job and to match that you needed to risk a lot and push 100%. I don't think this time I was prepared to do it after everything that's happened. So it's very important for me to have a clean weekend and just drive to my feeling. I turned it up a little bit to get the maximum Sunday points.

“I know I can win rallies and I've shown many times I can fight at the top. But I think it's also very important to figure out that balance when fighting for a championship. Sometimes you win, sometimes you are on the podium.

“I wish I had accepted that a little earlier in the season, but that's easy to say now, but still I'm very happy.”

Solberg left the weekend with 27 points, courtesy of his Super Sunday showing, which means he scored only one point fewer than rally winner Pajari.

The result has provided a much-needed boost to his title aspirations, sitting 47 points adrift of team-mate and championship leader Elfyn Evans.

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