Deletraz switches from Prema to TF Sport for ELMS title defence

Deletraz will share an ORECA-Gibson 07 with TF regulars Charlie Eastwood and Salih Yoluc in the Pro-Am sub-division of LMP2, replacing one-time Formula 1 starter Jack Aitken in the team’s line-up.

This would be Deletraz’s third different team in ELMS in as many seasons, following one-year stints with WRT and Prema - both of which resulted in the Swiss driver taking the overall title.

He was joined by Robert Kubica and Ye Yifei in 2021 before teaming up with Ferdinand Habsburg for the full season in 2022, with Lorenzo Colombo and Juan Manuel Correa also making appearances alongside them.

Deletraz also raced for Prema in the World Endurance Championship last year as part of a dual campaign with the Italian squad, scoring a best finish of second at Le Mans 24 Hours with Colombo and Kubica.

It is unclear if Deletraz will remain in the WEC with Prema, which will expand to a second ORECA in the LMP2 division this year.

Racing Team Turkey is hoping that the addition of Deletraz to its line-up will help it defend the LMP2 Pro-Am title, which it won last year with four class victories in six races.

“It’s great to head back to the European Le Mans Series with Racing Team Turkey to defend the championship title this year,” said team boss Tom Ferrier.

“Having the reigning overall ELMS champion Louis join the line up will only help to improve on the successes we achieved last season.

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jack Aitken, Charlie Eastwood, Salih Yoluc Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“Salih has shown massive improvements year-on-year and with his record of being the fastest in the majority of the Bronze driver sessions in 2022, I have no doubt that we will be seeing many pole positions for the Racing Team Turkey crew.”

Confirmation of his ELMS return marks the first full programme of 2023 for Deletraz, who is fresh from making his first top-class appearance in the IMSA SportsCar Championship at the Daytona 24 Hours last weekend.

Sharing the new Acura ARX-06 with Wayne Taylor Racing regulars Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor, plus Brendon Hartley, Deletraz and co. finished second overall behind the winning Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves.

Deletraz will return to WTR for the remaining three enduros on the IMSA calendar, including the series’ joint fixture with WEC at Sebring in March.

He also raced in the majority of IMSA races last year as part of Tower Motorsport's LMP2 lineup, helping co-driver John Farano to secure the class championship title.

