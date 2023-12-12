Upsized WTR Andretti squad quickly “gelling” in Daytona test

Over the off-season the organisation grew from a one-car outfit to three, adding an additional Acura ARX-06 to GTP roster, while also branching out with a new Lamborghini Huracan entry in the GTD class.

In prepping for the 2024 season, which begins with the Daytona 24 Hours on 27-28 January, the newly expanded stable pounded the 3.56-mile road course with three days of running.

Ericsson, who joins the team for Daytona following his switch from Andretti Global from Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar, got his first laps in the #10 car he'll share with incumbents Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque.

Meanwhile the recently-added #40 Acura featured full-timers Louis Deletraz and Jordan Taylor alongside 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button - added only for Daytona - with IndyCar star Colton Herta contesting the five Endurance Cup rounds.

Brendon Hartley, the Endurance Cup third driver with Taylor and Albuquerque, was the only driver to miss the test.

“It already feels like we’re gelling very well as a group,” said Ericsson, the 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner.

“It’s so many drivers, eight of us, so it’s pretty cool to have so many talented and good drivers in a group like that.

“Working together with the team here and getting to know the car and your team-mates and getting to work together is worth a lot for us moving forward.

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images #10: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, Acura ARX-06, GTP: , Marcus Ericsson

“It’s only my second time at Daytona, second time really in endurance racing, so it’s all very new to me, and that’s why it’s so good to have team-mates like Filipe, Ricky, and Brendon.

“So, to learn from them, and listen to them, that helps a lot when you get to grips with this type of car.”

Albuquerque admitted that it felt “a bit weird because the team has grown so much” since the last round of the 2023 campaign in October.

“It’s not just double the people, it’s almost three times more,” said the Portuguese. “And especially here we have almost all the drivers as well for Daytona.

“So, dealing with that, especially with me being a part of WTR Andretti the last three years, it’s totally different.

“It feels almost like a brand-new team, and just a few people that are the same. But other than that, these new people gel really, really well.

“And with the #40 car, Louis we knew from last year, and Jordan already, and the new guys just fit perfectly.

#We are having a good time, are enjoying going through this process of getting to know each other and we are making ground.

“We are now fine tuning the car to a completely different development than one year ago when we were here in Daytona. So, as always, I am enjoying the time behind the wheel and being with the team.”

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images #40: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jenson Button

In his return to the team with which he won the 2017 DPi title alongside brother Ricky, Jordan Taylor told Autosport: “When we were looking for drivers, you don't just want fast guys, you want guys that are going to fit in well personality-wise that will fit in with the team and want to do well for the whole team around them.

“Jenson is a perfect fit from a personal point of view. And then I think from the performance side, obviously his background speaks for itself.

“But I think for us, with all these new technologies on the cars, I think it'll be super interesting to get his perspective from his Formula 1 background and Super GT background to see what he thinks and what ideas he has that can help influence us in a positive direction.

“I think we're going to have a lot of cool aspects from Marcus Ericsson's side, Colton's side, Jenson's side - a lot of different perspectives from different backgrounds that'll bring a lot of new inputs.”