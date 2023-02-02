Le Mans winner Jani makes ELMS LMP2 switch after Porsche exit
Le Mans winner Neel Jani will contest the 2023 European Le Mans Series with the Duqueine LMP2 team following his exit from Porsche at the end of 2022
Jani, 39, will share the French squad's Oreca 07-Gibson with Rene Binder and silver-rated teenager Nico Pino.
It follows the news in December that Jani would be ending a 10-year stint as a Porsche works driver after missing out on a seat in the German manufacturer's new LMDh project for 2023.
The Swiss driver, who also tested for the Meyer Shank Racing IMSA team last October, said he would evaluate his options to stay involved in prototype racing in the wake of his exit from Porsche.
He said this could involve seeking a drive with one of the teams running the new Porsche 963 on a customer basis in either the FIA World Endurance Championship or IMSA SportsCar Championship, or even a switch to LMP2.
Jani has never done a full season in LMP2, but did drive the Oreca 07 for Rebellion Racing in 2017 in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Sebring 12 Hours.
Duqueine is going into the new ELMS season with an entirely new driver line-up after fielding a car for Richard Bradley, Memo Rojas and a revolving cast of third drivers in 2022.
Bradley and Rojas finished 14th in the standings with best finishes of sixth at Imola (alongside Reshad de Gerus) and Barcelona (alongside Anders Fjordbach).
Binder previously drove for Duqueine in 2021 but sat out last season, while 18-year-old Pino moves up from the LMP3 class, in which he finished second overall last year for Inter Europol Competition.
Duqueine has also said that it will submit an entry for the Le Mans 24 Hours with its Oreca LMP2 car.
Last week ex-F1 driver and current Peugeot sportscar runner Paul di Resta announced an ELMS campaign for 2023, with Toyota ace Jose Maria Lopez also set to race in the series this season.
TF Sport has also gained Louis Deletraz from Prema for his title defence in ELMS for 2023.
Deletraz switches from Prema to TF Sport for ELMS title defence
IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports
Latest news
Double F1 race winner Jean Pierre Jabouille has died
Former French Formula 1 driver Jean-Pierre Jabouille has died on Thursday at age 80, French media have reported.
IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports
Reigning IMSA Sportscar Championship title-winner Oliver Jarvis will contest the European Le Mans Series with United Autosports alongside Formula 2 convert Marino Sato, in addition to the World Endurance Championship.
20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived
IMSA’s new GTP class for LMDh cars had a more auspicious debut last weekend than the Daytona Prototypes that arrived in 2003. Back then, they were humbled by a GT Porsche 911, which won the Floridian sportscar classic by nine laps.
Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story
Entries have opened for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award, with budding motorsport engineers invited to apply for the revamped prize.
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.