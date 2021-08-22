Tickets Subscribe
Nurburgring DTM: Van der Linde extends lead with commanding win
DTM / Nurburgring Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying

By:

Red Bull Formula 1 protege Alex Albon claimed his maiden pole position in the DTM in a wet qualifying session at the Nurburgring, beating the Mercedes of Daniel Juncadella.

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying

Although both track conditions and visibility deteriorated in the final minutes due to a late burst of rain, Albon was able to improve to a 1m36.773s towards the end of the session to take the  top spot in the AF Corse-run Ferrari.

HRT Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz led the majority of qualifying with his early effort of 1m37.130s on full wet tyres, with championship leader Kelvin van der Linde holding second in the Abt Sportsline Audi.

Toksport Mercedes’ guest driver Luca Stolz matched the time of Gotz in the second half of the session, before Juncadella became the first driver to depose the German from the top in the GruppeM Mercedes with a 1m36.958s.

Around this time, Albon was slowly moving up the timesheets, jumping from eighth to fourth before posting a 1m37.053s to capture second spot behind Juncadella.

The Anglo-Thai driver then found more time on his final flying lap, breaching the 1m37s barrier to score his and Ferrari’s first pole in the DTM, by two tenths of a second.

Juncadella held on to second with his previous effort, while Walkenhorst BMW driver Marco Wittmann leapt to third late on with an impressive time of 1m37.056s.

The two-time champion demoted the SSR Performance Porsche of Michael Ammermuller to the outside of the second row, with Gotz eventually ending up fifth after failing to improve on his previous time.

Van der Linde, who will carry 25kg of success ballast in the race, was Audi’s top qualifier in seventh behind Stolz, with ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien eighth in the JP Motorsport McLaren.

The top 10 was completed by the second Abt Audi of Mike Rockenfeller and T3 Lamborghini’s Esteban Muth.

Liam Lawson qualified 11th in the second AF Corse Ferrari, while Rowe Racing BMW’s Sheldon van der Linde could manage no better than 16th despite setting a purple time in the first sector.

Markus Winkelhock qualified down in 22nd in the third Abt Audi after an eventual qualifying session, where he ran off track multiple times in difficult weather conditions.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 23 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'36.773  
2 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'36.958 0.185
3 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 1'37.056 0.283
4 92 Michael Ammermüller Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'37.122 0.349
5 4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'37.130 0.357
6 7 Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'37.130 0.357
7 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'37.170 0.397
8 15 Austria Christian Klien McLaren 720S GT3 1'37.193 0.420
9 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'37.268 0.495
10 10 Belgium Esteban Muth Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'37.337 0.564
11 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'37.429 0.656
12 5 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'37.440 0.667
13 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'37.466 0.693
14 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'37.489 0.716
15 12 Germany Christopher Haase Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'37.606 0.833
16 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 1'37.631 0.858
17 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'37.634 0.861
18 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'37.664 0.891
19 6 Germany Hubert Haupt Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'37.923 1.150
20 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 1'37.932 1.159
21 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'37.940 1.167
22 99 Germany Markus Winkelhock Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'37.988 1.215
23 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'38.041 1.268
View full results
