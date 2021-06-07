Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears
DTM / Monza News

Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini

By:

Lamborghini squad T3 Motorsport is aiming to expand its presence in the DTM by adding a second car, with former W Series racer Esmee Hawkey linked to the race seat.

Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini

Germany-based T3 Motorsport announced at the end of April that it would enter a single Huracan GT3 Evo in the DTM this year for 19-year-old Esteban Muth, becoming the most recent addition to the 2021 DTM grid.

According to Autosport's sister title Motorsport-Total.com, T3 Motorsport is keen on fielding a second Lamborghini in the series, with the drive potentially going to 23-year-old Briton Hawkey.

Rumours of a potential second female driver in the DTM alongside Abt Audi recruit Sophia Floersch have been circulating for some time, with Hawkey even testing for T3 at Monza last week alongside Muth.

The reigning Porsche Carrera Cup GB class champion was originally due to race for the Iron Lynx Ferrari team in the European Le Mans Series this year as part of an all-female line-up alongside Rahel Frey and Michele Gatting.

#71 T3 Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Maximilian Paul, Hugo Sasse

#71 T3 Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Maximilian Paul, Hugo Sasse

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

But the Italian team terminated her contract after it emerged that she should have been classified as a silver driver, and that her bronze rating was a result of her management "providing incorrect information to the FIA through the mandatory application form.”

It is unclear how Hawkey received a bronze rating as she is under 30, with FIA’s categorising rules stating that any driver under that age is automatically classified a silver unless they are in their first year of racing or have received a gold or platinum status. 

Hawkey previously finished 15th in the inaugural season of W Series in 2019 - which ran on the DTM support bill - scoring just two points with a ninth-place result at Norisring.

Read Also:

Should Hawkey secure a berth in the DTM, it would take the grid to 19 full-season entries, plus the JP Motorsport McLaren driven by ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klein that will contest three races this year. 

Floersch and Hawkey would become the first female drivers to race in the DTM since Susie Wolff and Frey in 2012. Floersch will race with both a female race engineer and female team manager for the first time, with Laura Muller and Maike Frik filling in those roles respectively.

shares
comments

Related video

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

Previous article

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Monza
Drivers Esmee Hawkey
Teams T3 Motorsport
Author Sven Haidinger

Trending

1
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

21h
3
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

3h
4
Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

3h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

4h
Latest news
Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini
DTM

Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini

3h
DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears
DTM

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

Jun 4, 2021
Auer praises "consistent" DTM Michelin tyre after BMW criticism
DTM

Auer praises "consistent" DTM Michelin tyre after BMW criticism

Jun 2, 2021
DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss
DTM

DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss

Jun 1, 2021
Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now
DTM

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now

May 30, 2021
More
Sven Haidinger
BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza Monza
DTM

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing? Igora Drive
DTM

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?

DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season
DTM

DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020
How the DTM landed itself in crisis Plus

How the DTM landed itself in crisis

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM was the latest bodyblow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series Plus

The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was an ardent detractor of Formula E and was reluctant for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. But this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure the DTM's existence in the future of motorsport

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Trending Today

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Catalunya race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo can’t explain MotoGP suit problem in Catalunya race

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

Latest news

Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini
DTM DTM

Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears
DTM DTM

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

Auer praises "consistent" DTM Michelin tyre after BMW criticism
DTM DTM

Auer praises "consistent" DTM Michelin tyre after BMW criticism

DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss
DTM DTM

DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.