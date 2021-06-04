Tickets Subscribe
Auer praises "consistent" DTM Michelin tyre after BMW criticism
DTM / Monza News

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

By:

The DTM’s first races under GT3 regulations at Monza will run to a reduced duration of 50 minutes to avoid the risk of cars running out of fuel.

Although the German-based championship is going through a major overhaul in 2021 after ditching the Class One ruleset, it is carrying forward its previous format of two races per weekend, each lasting 55 minutes plus a lap.

However, concerns were raised by the Walkenhorst BMW team about cars being able to cover the full distance at a power-sensitive track like Monza due to an aggressive Balance of Performance set by the DTM, which significantly pushes up the fuel consumption.

As a result, the DTM says it has taken a ‘proactive measure’ by cutting short both Monza races by five minutes, ensuring drivers can make it to the finish without having to resort to excessive fuel-saving. 

Walkenhorst claimed drivers would have missed the chequered flag by several laps if the race distance was not altered and the BoP not adjusted in order to achieve better fuel mileage.

“The 2021 DTM stands for powerful GT race cars, an open competition of the world-class drivers and spectacular races. That has priority,” said Frederic Elsner, director event and operations, ITR GmbH.

“Therefore, we are playing it safe and, in view of the altered regulations and the premiere at this unique high-speed track, have adapted the race duration.”

The DTM is making its first-ever visit to Monza this year as part of an eight-round calendar split equally between home country Germany and the rest of Europe.

The dates for seven of those rounds have already been confirmed, while the prestigious Norisring street event - originally scheduled for July - has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series has attracted a strong field of drivers for its first season using GT3 cars, with Class One regulars like Marco Wittman, Lucas Auer, Timo Glock and Nico Muller joined by a host of GT3 specialists including Nurburgring 24 Hours winner Kelvin van der Linde and Maximilian Gotz.

Mercedes drivers Gary Paffett and Daniel Juncadella are returning to the series after two seasons away in other categories, while Red Bull trio Alex Albon, Liam Lawson and Nick Cassidy are some of the star attractions of the 2021 field.

Series DTM
Event Monza
Author Rachit Thukral

