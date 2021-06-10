Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast
DTM News

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

By:

Former W Series racer Esmee Hawkey will make her debut in the DTM this year with T3 Motorsport, becoming the second female driver on the 2021 grid after Sophia Floersch.

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

As reported by Autosport earlier this week, Hawkey will drive a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 as part of an expanded two-car line-up by T3 Motorsport alongside the previously announced Esteban Muth.

Hawkey took part in a private test with T3 Motorsport at Monza last week and was widely expected to secure a late berth on the grid, with the announcement coming just a week before the start of the season at the Italian Grand Prix venue.

Hawkey’s Lamborghini will carry the familiar white and black colours of ROKiT, which also sponsors the all-female W Series category that will enter its second season this year after a coronavirus-induced 2020 hiatus.

The 23-year-old Briton finished 15th in the inaugural season of W Series in 2019 - which ran on the DTM support bill - scoring just two points with a ninth-place result at the Nurburgring.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Hawkey said. “The DTM is such a prestigious series with so much history so to be lining up on the grid this year is really exciting. 

“I owe a huge thanks to both ROKiT and T3 Motorsport for making this happen. ROKiT have once again proved that they are a progressive and forward-thinking organisation that have made it possible for me to take the next step in my career.”

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, T3 Motorsport

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, T3 Motorsport

Photo by: T3 Motorsport

Germany-based T3 Motorsport will continue to compete in ADAC GT Masters and ADAC GT4 championships alongside its new programme in the DTM.

The team’s decision to field a second Lamborghini in the DTM takes the full-season grid to 19 cars, with that number rising to 20 at select venues where JP Motorsport will bring a McLaren 720S GT3 for ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien.

“T3 has a fantastic track record of developing young, driving talent and I have really enjoyed my first experiences with the team and car,” said Hawkey.

“With so little time before the first round, I know I am jumping in at the deep end but I’m excited to ramp up my preparations for the season. I know it is going to be a huge step up but it’s one I am ready to take and make the most of.”

Reigning Porsche Carrera Cup GB class champion Hawkey was originally due to race for the Iron Lynx Ferrari team in the European Le Mans Series this year as part of an all-female line-up alongside Rahel Frey and Michele Gatting.

But the Italian team terminated her contract after it emerged that she should have been classified as a silver driver, and that her bronze rating was a result of her management "providing incorrect information to the FIA through the mandatory application form.”

Hawkey and Floersch are the first female drivers to compete in the DTM since Susie Wolff and Frey in 2012.

shares
comments

Related video

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast

Previous article

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Esmee Hawkey
Teams T3 Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

13h
2
Formula 1

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding

22min
3
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

1d
4
General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

1d
5
DTM

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

40min
Latest news
Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad
DTM

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

40m
Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast
DTM

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast

18h
Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini
DTM

Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini

Jun 7, 2021
DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears
DTM

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

Jun 4, 2021
Auer praises "consistent" DTM Michelin tyre after BMW criticism
DTM

Auer praises "consistent" DTM Michelin tyre after BMW criticism

Jun 2, 2021
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast
DTM

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020
How the DTM landed itself in crisis Plus

How the DTM landed itself in crisis

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM was the latest bodyblow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series Plus

The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was an ardent detractor of Formula E and was reluctant for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. But this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure the DTM's existence in the future of motorsport

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Trending Today

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad
DTM DTM

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

Latest news

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad
DTM DTM

Hawkey secures DTM move with Lamborghini squad

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast
DTM DTM

Audi DTM team boss likens "wiser" Muller to Rast

Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini
DTM DTM

Hawkey linked to join DTM in second Lamborghini

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears
DTM DTM

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.