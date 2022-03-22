Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career
DTM News

Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini

Factory Aston Martin driver Nicki Thiim will compete in the DTM for the first time this year, joining Lamborghini outfit T3 Motorsport for the full season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini

The 32-year-old will partner Esmee Hawkey at the German outfit, taking the place vacated by new Walkenhorst BMW signing Esteban Muth.

With this announcement, he follows in the footsteps of his father and touring car star Kurt Thiim, who won the 1986 DTM title in a Rover Vitesse before becoming a part of Mercedes’ works effort in the championship.

“DTM! What shall I say? The biggest dream of my career is coming true,” a buoyant Nicki Thiim says.

“I grew up with DTM. During breakfast, during lunch and dinner, there always was DTM on TV and my dad was my hero, of course.”

 “Actually, it has always been clear that DTM was my DNA and that it has always just been about racing there. And now, having made it with T3 Motorsport after 20 years, the occasional detour and some title wins, absolutely is something special. I am happy to be able to race there as the first son of a DTM champion.” 

Thiim became a factory Aston Martin driver following his GTE Am triumph at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2014, moving up to the GTE Pro division the following year as part of his deal.

He went on to become a stalwart of Aston’s Prodrive-run factory effort in the FIA World Endurance Championship, clinching his first class title in 2016 before repeating that feat in the British’s marque last season in the category in 2019-20.

Esteban Muth, T3-Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3

Esteban Muth, T3-Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

He has remained on Aston’s books despite its exit from WEC’s GTE Pro division and most recently represented the brand in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, finishing 12th in the GTD class in a NorthWest AMR.

However, for his “dream” debut in the DTM, Thiim will drive a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo for T3 Motorsport, a team which finished on the podium last year with guest driver Mirko Bortolotti.

T3 Motorsport team principal Jens Feucht described Thiim’s signing as a major step for his squad.

“The fact that Nicki Thiim as a two-time world champion is giving us his confidence is a real honour for us,” he said.

“He is highly motivated, he is a particularly likable driver, has clear ambitions and is keen to be in contention at the front of the field, just as we are. Signing Nicki Thiim is the next big step in the still brief history of our team.”

shares
comments
Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career
Previous article

Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
BMW: Double GTD Pro podium was possible in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours Sebring
IMSA

BMW: Double GTD Pro podium was possible in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Sebring 12H: WTR Acura takes early lead, Ganassi pole car in strife Sebring
IMSA

Sebring 12H: WTR Acura takes early lead, Ganassi pole car in strife

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Dakar Plus
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

More
Nicki Thiim
Thiim added to Aston Martin Le Mans 24 Hours line-up 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Thiim added to Aston Martin Le Mans 24 Hours line-up

Aston Martin reunites WEC champions for Spa 24 Hours Pro entry
GT

Aston Martin reunites WEC champions for Spa 24 Hours Pro entry

Thiim to replace late Simonsen in Interlagos WEC round
WEC

Thiim to replace late Simonsen in Interlagos WEC round

T3 Motorsport More
T3 Motorsport
Hawkey remains with T3 Lamborghini for second DTM season
DTM

Hawkey remains with T3 Lamborghini for second DTM season

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to make DTM debut at Assen Assen
DTM

Lamborghini driver Bortolotti to make DTM debut at Assen

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round
DTM

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round

Latest news

Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini
DTM DTM

Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini

Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career
DTM DTM

Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career

DTM champion Gotz to use #1 after taking inspiration from Verstappen
DTM DTM

DTM champion Gotz to use #1 after taking inspiration from Verstappen

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit
GT GT

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.