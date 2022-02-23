Tickets Subscribe
Previous / David Schumacher joins DTM in 2022 with Winward Mercedes
DTM News

Hawkey remains with T3 Lamborghini for second DTM season

British driver Esmee Hawkey will continue racing in the DTM in 2022 after signing a new deal to stay with Lamborghini outfit T3 Motorsport.

Rachit Thukral
By:

The 23-year-old joined the DTM last year upon the series' switch to its current GT3 ruleset and was one of two female drivers on the grid alongside Abt Sportsline’s Sophia Floersch.

Hawkey secured a best finish of 11th at Assen last year, which translated into two points as guest drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Christian Klien were ineligible to score.

While Floersch won’t return to the DTM in 2022 and will focus on her European Le Mans Series LMP2 programme with G-Drive, Wednesday’s announcement ensures that there will be at least one female driver in the field this year.

The recently-appointed BRDC Rising Star will race with an all-black livery on her Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in 2022, carrying sponsorship from ROKiT and ABK Beer.

“I’m over the moon to be returning to the DTM series this year,” Hawkey said.

“I loved every second of it in 2021 - my first year in GT3 machinery and my first time at many international circuits.

“I learnt an awful lot with the team at T3 Motorsport and I’m looking forward to taking that experience and building upon it this year. We achieved some great things together in 2021 so it’s brilliant that we’ll have the opportunity to grow that further.”

Prior to her foray into the DTM, Hawkey raced in the maiden season of W Series in 2019 before winning the Pro-Am class of Porsche Carrera Cup GB the following year.

“We’re very excited to welcome Esmee back to the team in 2022,” said T3 Motorsport’s managing director Stefan Jugel.

“Our ethos at T3 Motorsport is to harness the potential of motorsport’s next generation, of which Esmee is at the very forefront of.

“Her performances last year were nothing short of excellent and, with the knowledge and experience of that under her belt, we look forward to taking another step forward in the series together this year.”

T3 Motorsport is believed to be working on a second entry for this year, with Lamborghini youngster Maximilian Paul the favourite to take the seat previously occupied by Walkenhorst BMW’s new signing Esteban Muth.

T3 will be one of the two Lamborghini squads on the grid this year, with Grasser Racing running four cars in the series year with factory support from the Italian supercar maker.

Bortolotti, the 2017 Blancpain GT Series overall and Endurance Series champion, will headline the operation.

He'll be joined by a trio of DTM newcomers in Clemens Schmid, Alessio Deledda and Rolf Ineichen, although all have GT3 experience.

2022 DTM grid so far:

Manufacturer Team Driver
Audi  Abt Sportsline Rene Rast
Kelvin van der Linde
Ricardo Feller
Team Rosberg Nico Muller
Dev Gore
Attempto Racing Marius Zug
BMW Walkenhorst Motorsport Marco Wittmann
Esteban Muth
Schubert Motorsport Sheldon van der Linde
Philipp Eng
Mercedes Winward Racing Maximilian Gotz
Lucas Auer
David Schumacher
Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Luca Stolz
Arjun Maini
GruppeM Mikael Grenier
Maro Engel
Mucke Motorsport Maximilian Buhk
Lamborghini
 		 Grasser Racing Team Mirko Bortolotti
Clemens Schmid
Alessio Deledda 
Rolf Ineichen
T3 Motorsport Esmee Hawkey
Porsche Team Bernhard 75 Thomas Preining
SSR Performance TBA
TBA
Ferrari AF Corse (Red Bull) TBA
TBA

Total cars confirmed so far: 28

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
