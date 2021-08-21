Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Haase to make DTM debut with Audi squad at Nurburgring
DTM / Nurburgring Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Van der Linde storms to third pole of 2021

By:

Audi GT3 ace Kelvin van der Linde dominated DTM qualifying at the Nurburgring to claim his third pole position of the 2021 season, beating the Mercedes of Philip Ellis by two tenths.

Nurburgring DTM: Van der Linde storms to third pole of 2021

The laptimes in qualifying were rapid from the very beginning, with the first benchmark set by Christopher Haase in the Team Rosberg Audi already the fastest time of the weekend.

Maximilian Buhk broke the 1m27s barrier in the Mucke Mercedes before he was toppled by the Abt Sportsline Audi of Mike Rockenfeller, the 2013 champion completed a lap of the sprint layout of the Nurburgring in 1m26.812s.

But there was more time to be gained in the first runs, with Rockenfeller’s teammate van der Linde clocking a time of 1m26.168s to go seven tenths quicker than the rest of the field.

The South African found another tenth on his next flyer, which would give him a three-tenths buffer over the rest of the field going into the second part of qualifying.

BMW’s Marco Wittmann was the first driver to close the gap to van der Linde, setting a time of 1m26.322s to move up to second - having sat down in 17th place after his first run.

Ellis then jumped up to second in the Winward Mercedes, going fractionally quicker than Wittmann’s Walkenhorst BMW with a 1m26.262s.

However, neither could topple championship leader van der Linde, who aborted his final run after it became clear that his previous benchmark of 1m26.052s was good enough for pole position.

Ellis held on to second to secure his first front row start since claiming pole position at the Lausitzring last month, while Wittmann qualified third to make it three different manufacturers in the top three - although he will have to do with 25kg of success ballast on his car following his victory in the second race at Zolder.

Daniel Juncadella qualified fourth in the GruppeM Mercedes, ahead of the similar AMG GT3s of Stolz (Toksport) and Maximilian Gotz (HRT).

Luca Stolz, Toksport WRT, Mercedes AMG GT3

Luca Stolz, Toksport WRT, Mercedes AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Stolz, a guest driver at the Nurburgring, had originally qualified third for his debut DTM race but was shuffled back to seventh after his quickest lap time was deleted for a track limits infringement. He set another timed lap right at the death of the session, eventually ending up fifth on the grid.

Haase, debuting for the absent Dev Gore at Team Rosberg, was seventh, four tenths off the pace of polesitter van der Linde.

Esteban Muth was Lamborghini’s top qualifier in eighth in one of the two T3-run Huracans, beating the Red Bull Ferrari of Alex Albon and the Mercedes of Buhk.

Red Bull protege Liam Lawson, the closest rival to van der Linde in the standings, was only 11th in the AF Corse-run Ferrari.

SSR Performance driver Michael Ammermuller qualified 20th on Porsche’s debut in the DTM but was only nine tenths off the ultimate pace in qualifying, as all drivers but Hubert Haupt (HRT) lapped within a second off van der Linde’s chart-setting time.

 

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'26.052  
2 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.263 0.211
3 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 1'26.322 0.270
4 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.344 0.292
5 7 Germany Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.345 0.293
6 4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.427 0.375
7 12 Germany Christopher Haase Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'26.444 0.392
8 10 Belgium Esteban Muth Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'26.501 0.449
9 23 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'26.504 0.452
10 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.511 0.459
11 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'26.511 0.459
12 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.534 0.482
13 5 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.553 0.501
14 15 Austria Christian Klien McLaren 720S GT3 1'26.602 0.550
15 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'26.630 0.578
16 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'26.681 0.629
17 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'26.689 0.637
18 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 1'26.742 0.690
19 99 Germany Markus Winkelhock Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'26.747 0.695
20 92 Michael Ammermüller Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'26.963 0.911
21 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'26.964 0.912
22 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 1'26.999 0.947
23 6 Germany Hubert Haupt Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'27.180 1.128
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

