National News
Why Allcomers races aren't all thrills
OPINION: The concept of an Allcomers race - where David can battle Goliath - is undeniably charming, but the reality is many of these contests can end up failing to produce much of a spectacle
Jackson on top as Autosport's National Driver Rankings return
Cam Jackson finished runner-up in last year's Autosport National Driver Rankings, but he is back at the top of the first winners' table of 2021.
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
The first weekend of British GT and BRDC British F3 also marked the first weekend where spectators could return to the English circuits and they witnessed plenty of thrills and spills
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT
With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition
Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite
Exciting rookies and new teams promise to make the 2021 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship an intriguing prospect, but a returning face is the likely favourite for the title.
Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins
The typical British weather meant there was both rays of sunshine and torrential rain for national meetings at Silverstone and Croft last weekend, while the British Hillclimb Championship finally made its return after a hiatus in 2020.
The unlikely motorsport missionaries promoting grassroots racing
The leap from motorsport fandom to competing is one that many are reluctant to take. But two TV talent show contestants are aiming to convince people that it's more achievable than you might think
Podcast: British GT and BRDC British F3 preview
Brands Hatch hosts the first round of the British GT and BRDC British Formula 3 championships this weekend, which are discussed in depth on the latest episode of Autosport's national podcast.
British GT reveals 26-car grid for Brands Hatch opener
A 26-car grid will contest British GT's first round at Brands Hatch next weekend, with 2020 GT3 runner-up Sam De Haan completing a late deal to enter with RAM Racing.
Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic
The life and achievements of ex-Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker will be celebrated at The Silverstone Classic later this year.
TT legend McGuinness makes car racing debut in Fun Cup
Twenty-three-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness made his debut racing cars in the Fun Cup at Donington Park last weekend alongside downhill mountain bike ace Steve Peat.
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions
Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves
Thrills and spills as TOCA supports get underway
There was plenty of action at Thruxton last weekend, as some of the TOCA supports including British Formula 4 and Ginetta Junior got underway - and certainly didn't disappoint. Elsewhere, Donington Park played host to the first round of the 2021 National Formula Ford Championship.
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing
Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon
What to expect from TOCA's support categories at Thruxton
Just two of the BTCC’s usual support series will be in action this weekend, but there’s still plenty to watch out for at Thruxton as the British Formula 4 and Ginetta Junior series get underway
How 'museum pieces' caused a stir in Donington Historic
OPINION: The return of Donington's Historic Festival last weekend after a year's absence showcased the very best of motorsport’s heritage – something that needs to be protected
New rookie class and British GT appearance for CityCar Cup
A Novice Racer Trophy has been added to the CityCar Cup after the series attracted an influx of rookies, while it will benefit from racing alongside British GT this season.
Donington Historic Festival headlines weekend of national racing
Despite being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Donington Park Historic Festival was back bigger and better last weekend. Elsewhere, the CSCC held a bumper meeting at Thruxton and the Pickup Truck Racing Championship made a welcome return at Mallory Park.
The 'tonka toy' series returning from a year-long hibernation
The Pickup Truck Racing Championship returns this weekend after a one-year COVID-enforced hiatus. Despite its basic architecture remaining the same since its 1997 formation, the series has a popular following based on the cars' simplicity
Why post-lockdown national racing is enjoying a boom period
It's now one month since motorsport was given the green light in England, and there are plenty of positives to take from the swell of interest in club motorsport
Roger Albert Clark Rally to tackle classic Welsh stages
This year’s Roger Albert Clark Rally will tackle some of the same iconic stages from the final round of the 1991 World Rally Championship exactly thirty years to the day.
Ken Tyrrell to race Tyrrell 011 in Historic F1
An American namesake of legendary team chief Ken Tyrrell, who guided Jackie Stewart to three Formula 1 world championships, plans to race a Tyrrell 011 next month.
Silverstone plays host to bumper national meetings
Silverstone hosted two bumper national meetings last weekend for the 750MC and BARC, while across the country there was further racing at Brand Hatch and Lydden Hill among others
Tributes paid to popular Toyota MR2 driver Nicholls
Tributes have been paid to Toyota MR2 Championship stalwart Mick Nicholls, who died suddenly last week of a suspected heart attack during testing at Cadwell Park.
Autosport Podcast: Special National racing edition
A review of the McLaren 720S GT3 machine features as part of the first special national edition of the Autosport Podcast in 2021
Why the ongoing club motorsport spectating ban makes little sense
OPINION: A big step towards normality was welcomed this week with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, but motorsport fans and circuit operators have been left frustrated by some of the contradictory lingering rules
Swinging Sixties provides plenty of action on second club motorsport weekend
Generally well-subscribed Classic Sports Car Club and MotorSport Vision Racing meetings featured on the second weekend since national motorsport in England resumed, and there was no shortage of twists and turns in Swinging Sixties at Oulton Park
TF Sport won't defend British GT title, GT4 cars up for sale
Defending GT4 champion TF Sport has confirmed that it is not returning to British GT this season and has put its two Aston Martin Vantage GT4 chassis up for sale.
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic
The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular
Donington delights as national motorsport returns to the new normal
The new UK motorsport season finally got underway last weekend, albeit with the now familiar COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. While that didn’t prevent some great spectacles, further bumps in the road remain in sight which could lead to 2021 remaining thoroughly domestic
Collard unlikely to defend British GT title, joins RAM in GTWCE
Reigning British GT champion Rob Collard is unlikely to defend his title and will instead concentrate on a programme in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with RAM Racing.
Organisers report strong interest as English racing season begins
Club racing organisers have reported strong levels of interest resulting in some bumper grids as the delayed English motorsport season got under way last weekend.
National race meetings make return with bumper grids
It may have started later than usual, but national motorsport made a welcome return last weekend with bumper grids a common sight at race meetings from Donington Park to Castle Combe
UK motorsport to remain behind closed-doors until May
Spectators will not be allowed into motorsport venues in the UK until at least the middle of May following the latest government guidelines on the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
How Welsh motorsport is being left behind by COVID
Motorsport is now under way in England, but that’s far from being the case across all of the UK. In Wales, the situation is particularly bleak for Anglesey and Pembrey, and there's no end in sight just yet
King and Webster to compete in Porsche Supercup with Team Parker
Porsche Carrera Cup GB champions Harry King and Josh Webster will race for Team Parker as the squad moves into the Porsche Supercup this season in partnership with Revs Motorsport.
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year
With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021
Should club racing embrace celebrity culture?
Famous faces battling each other on track attracted the crowds in years gone by, so is it time to use such events again to build interest in UK motorsport?
Helping British talent in the face of COVID-19
COVID-19 threatened to stop the development of some of the UK's top talent in 2020. Andy Meyrick, director of the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s SuperStars programme, talks about the challenges of last year and looks at the season ahead.
Cammish secures Carrera Cup return after BTCC exit
Double Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Dan Cammish will return to the series this year after losing his drive with British Touring Car Championship outfit Team Dynamics.
Why club racing's restart dilemma isn't clear cut
OPINION: We've not got long to wait now until lockdown restrictions are eased and national motorsport can resume, but there are still issues that clubs have to overcome. STEPHEN LICKORISH says matters won't be as simple as hitting 'go' again
W Series driver Eaton to race Praga in Britcar
W Series driver Abbie Eaton will contest this season's Britcar Endurance Championship at the wheel of a Praga R1 as part of the manufacturer's guest driver line-up.
The national racer spreading a very important message
Mental health has never been more significant than during the current coronavirus pandemic and one Ginetta driver has been using his racing to encourage more people to talk about it
British Rallycross set to introduce electric cars to top class
The British Rallycross Championship is set to become the first series in the UK to adopt electric cars into its highest level this year.
Goodwood Members' Meeting postponed from May to October
The Goodwood Members' Meeting has been postponed from its planned May date to October in the wake of the English government's roadmap out of lockdown measures
The club racing initiative that should be dropped post-COVID
Online scrutineering was a neat solution to minimise contact as club racing returned in 2020, but should it be left behind when the world returns to normal? STEFAN MACKLEY argues that in the interests of safety and transparency, it should be quietly dropped
Club motorsport to restart in England from 29 March as roadmap released
Club motorsport in England will be able to restart from the end of March, after the government outlined its planned roadmap for the easing of lockdown measures
From the archive: Confessions of the race instructors
What really happens behind closed doors at racing schools when instructors have too much time on their hands? In Autosport's 2007 Christmas special, GARY WATKINS revealed a few of the more unlikely high-jinks tales
Motorsport UK hails 'significant victory' on Vnuk insurance law
Motorsport UK has hailed the British government's decision to exempt the UK from the European Union's Vnuk law that threatened to render motorsport insurance unfeasible as "a hugely significant victory"
Why UK national clubs must work together to survive
One of the more positive side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that many UK organising clubs have started to co-operate more closely, and that brings wide-ranging benefits as STEFAN MACKLEY explains
Injured Formula Ford driver Turner plots racing return
Injured Scottish Formula Ford 1600 driver Colin Turner is targeting a return to racing after undergoing a second leg-amputation surgery following a crash in last year's Walter Hayes Trophy
SRO extends deal to manage British GT championship until 2025
The British GT championship will continue to be organised and managed by the Stephane Ratel Organisation after it agreed a five-year contract extension with Motorsport UK
UK circuit operators ineligible for government's winter sport survival funding
Leading UK circuit operators have revealed they have not been eligible to secure proposed funding from the government through its winter sport survival package
The encouraging club racing trend taking off amid a pandemic
One of the encouraging club motorsport trends in the past few years has been the increasing livestreaming of race meetings. As STEPHEN LICKORISH explains, this brings a number of benefits
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared
To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them
Promoted: Richardson Racing powers forward on and off the track
The past year was not a straightforward one for the motorsport world
The new national series and championships in 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic may still mean there is uncertainty across the globe, but that hasn't stopped new series and championships from being introduced into UK motorsport this season. Autosport takes a look at the newest additions
Carroll and Webb to compete in GT4 McLarens in GT Cup with Greystone GT
Endurance racing regulars Adam Carroll and Oliver Webb will both compete in GT4 McLarens in the GT Cup in the UK this year for the new Greystone GT squad
The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020
It was a season like no other but, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some positives on the club motorsport scene last year as entry numbers largely remained stable, while some series boasted impressive growth
Esports racer Broadbent to drive Praga in Britcar this year
Esports and YouTube star Jimmy Broadbent will make the move into real-world racing by driving a Praga in the Britcar Endurance Championship in the UK this year