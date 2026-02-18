SRO to operate Ginetta's UK one-make championships

Ginetta’s UK one-make championships will now be operated by SRO with immediate effect while the manufacturer instead focuses upon increasing production of its cars as it expands into new markets.

The Ginetta Junior, Ginetta GT and GT Academy championships have all run in support of the SRO-organised British GT category since 2023 and Ginetta CEO Mike Simpson says the announcement is the latest extension of the partnership between the two companies.

Ginetta has long been associated with the prominent GT organiser, including being one of three brands part of the inaugural season of the initially unpopular GT4 class within British GT in 2008.

“It’s been in the works for a number of years,” Simpson told Autosport of the latest deal. “In 2022, when we left TOCA, it made sense to put everything with British GT because, as a business, we build GT cars.

“We’ve always had a good relationship with SRO - and a lot of our drivers end up on SRO grids around the world. Stephane [Ratel, SRO founder] is the best GT promoter in the world and for him to value what we do and for it to become a big part of his business is what we’ve been striving for.

“It will take us to the next level and allow us more time to focus on production and building cars. Ginetta championships have been a huge part of the company but it’s time to let the best in the business run them. It’s very exciting times.”

Ginetta track action Photo by: JEP

Simpson said the move would also enable Ginetta to be better able to support drivers who compete in its machines outside of its official championships.

“We have a lot of cars in championships like GT Cup and Britcar, so it gives us the freedom to support more customers,” he explained.

He added that existing drivers within the Ginetta categories would notice little difference, including championship manager Kelly Robertson continuing in her role but now being under SRO’s wing.

“It will still be a Ginetta weekend and the idea is SRO will bring some best practices and professionalism,” said Simpson. “The only real change is the amalgamation of the GT grids. They [SRO] are a business and, if you’ve got two grids that are likely under 20 cars, it makes sense to put them together.”

Simpson added that he and Ratel have ambitions of launching other Ginetta championships around the world, including taking the successful Ginetta Junior category into new markets. It is thought unlikely this would be with the G40 that is used in the UK, but instead could be based around a detuned version of the G56.

Ratel described Ginetta and SRO as being two companies that “have operated in parallel but also to each other’s mutual benefit for 20 years”.

He added: “Ginetta’s national championships provide the essential lower rungs of a ladder climbed by countless amateur and aspiring professional drivers.

“Overseeing more of this pathway from inside SRO will further benefit those yet to embark on the same journey towards GT racing’s summit, and secure the futures of essential British GT support series.”

Ginetta UK championships 2026 calendar

Date Event/Location 31 March British GT/Ginetta Media Day at Silverstone 11-12 April Donington Park (Juniors only) 25-26 April Silverstone 23-25 May Oulton Park 27-28 June Croft (Ginetta Festival) 11-12 July Zandvoort (Juniors only) 15-16 August Snetterton 5-6 September Donington Park 26-27 September Brands Hatch