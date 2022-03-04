Tickets Subscribe
WTCR Special feature

Friday favourite: The underrated track that saved a Honda ace’s career

It may not be the first venue that comes to mind in the great circuits debate, but there's no hesitation for Honda WTCR man Esteban Guerrieri in picking Brno - both for sentimental and technical reasons - in the latest instalment of our favourite track series

Friday favourite: The underrated track that saved a Honda ace’s career
James Newbold
By:
Autosport Plus Editor

Even though he concedes it’s sequence of long apexes can be “a little bit monotonous”, there’s good reason for Honda WTCR ace Esteban Guerrieri citing Brno as his favourite track. That’s because his two Formula Renault 3.5 victories at the Czech venue in 2010 effectively saved his career.

A cash-strapped Guerrieri, who had raced in the final season of Formula 3000 in 2004 before lack of funds pushed him back into Formula 3, had already proven himself to be a race-winning force at Spa with the ISR team. But the Argentinian’s presence in the team alongside team boss Igor Salaqarda’s son Filip was on a race-by-race basis, and the arrival of a paying driver for Monaco meant he had to step out of the cockpit.

When Guerrieri returned on the team’s home ground in Brno, he duly took a brace of wins and went on to fight for a title that he was only denied by a controversial technical disqualification at Silverstone for a non-homologated piece of tape on his front wing. Proving it was nonsense, he won again the following day (pointedly appearing on the podium with a piece of tape across his mouth) and ended the year third, behind future IndyCar midfielder Mikhail Aleshin and eight-time F1 race-winner Daniel Ricciardo.

Guerrieri recalls: “When I did 3.5 in 2010, I won both races there, that allowed me to continue the championship with Igor Salaquarda. He called me one week before the first race and then I was race-by-race basically, he was paying my seat and I was coaching Filip during the year.

“Some days before the race, Igor comes and says, ‘Esteban, let’s go and drive, please don’t crash and let’s try to win’. We were both there in the front row, and they were very fair with me. They said, ‘There is no team orders, whoever starts better just keeps the lead’. And in both starts, I jumped better than Filip.

“If he was quicker than me, I was probably going to let him by but I could pull away quite consistently. So there was no team orders which I always appreciated.”

Guerrieri's Formula Renault 3.5 double at Brno in 2010 effectively rebooted his career

Although Brno is “not very well known for single-seaters”, Guerrieri quickly gelled with the track at his first visit in the 2001 Formula Renault Eurocup. Fifth that year, while his future Le Mans 24 Hours-winning Lucidi Motors team-mate Jose Maria Lopez was 23rd, Guerrieri then won both races at Brno to begin his successful assault on the 2003 title with Cram Competition.

“Always in that race track I have been maximising potential of the car in every category I raced,” Guerrieri says, acknowledging that it “sounds crazy” to pick the venue above the many highlights on a WTCR calendar that includes the Nurburgring Nordschleife, as well as the North American tracks he sampled during two years of Indy Lights in 2011 and 2012 when he finished second both times. “Brno is a track that I have really enjoyed, I don’t know why but it’s a track that suits my driving style very well.”

"All of the track, it’s quite on the limit and challenging in terms of positioning the car and handling the rear-end" Esteban Guerrieri

But it’s not only his record at the track that the 2019 WTCR runner-up picks out. With its different cambers and rises and falls, Guerrieri explains that the 14-turn 3.357-mile Masaryk circuit is a “very technical” challenge to nail a set-up.

“It’s so wide and you have so many corners one after the other that you really need to maximise the combined G’s on the corner entry, so you’re always with the rear of the car on the edge,” he says. “Then that combined G, maintain it as long as you can because you need to prepare the next one and the exit.”

The circuit affords plenty of passing opportunities too, the most obvious into the “very cool” long Turn 1 right-hander at the end of the pitstraight, with the Turn 13 left following the back straight also a viable candidate.

Read Also:

“All of the track, it’s quite on the limit and challenging in terms of positioning the car and handling the rear-end,” Guerrieri adds. “You are always on the edge of the limit of the rear end of the car, from the entry until the exit of the second sequence of corners.

“You really need to apply the power smoothly, and also you have uphill sections, so you really need to prepare the position of the car to get out of the corners well.”

Guerrieri says Brno is a very technical challenge and satisfying to get right

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
