Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hyundai confirms shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
WTCR News

How TCR offers a platform for combustion and electric tin-top racing

The TCR formula used in the FIA World Touring Car Cup, and inspiring the eTouring Car World Cup, was introduced in 2015 and signalled a new era for tin-top racing worldwide.

How TCR offers a platform for combustion and electric tin-top racing

With common regulations across national and international championships around the globe, the same cars can be used almost anywhere.

A cornerstone of the TCR format is its accessibility, with regulations designed to keep budgets low and competition high through performance balancing measures.

It has led to the success of TCR being fuelled by customer racing, avoiding the boom-and-bust cycle that inevitably follows big-budget manufacturer programmes.

Customers can buy factory-developed machinery and compete at the highest level internationally or in one of more than a dozen national championships running to TCR rules.

And, with the advent of Pure ETCR last year, now that can be in cars with electric powertrains as well as more traditional internal combustion engines.

The Cupra e-Racer led the way in the first year of all-electric multi-marque touring car racing. It won three of five Pure ETCR rounds, powering Mattias Ekstrom to the crown ahead of the series gaining FIA World Cup status in 2022.

The car supplies 500kW (670bhp) of power to its rear wheels, with the electric motors’ torque enabling acceleration of 0-100km/h (62mph) in 3.2 seconds, without the need for a gearbox, and a top speed of 270km/h (168mph).

Cupra won the inaugural Pure ETCR title in 2021

Cupra won the inaugural Pure ETCR title in 2021

Photo by: Martin Trenkler

The Cupra marque is also achieving plenty of success among conventional petrol-powered machinery. The 340bhp, six-speed Leon Competicion TCR, debuted in 2020, is equipped with the latest aerodynamics and suspension technology designed to optimise set-up adjustments.

Mikel Azcona and Rob Huff were race winners in the FIA World Touring Car Cup in cars fielded by Hungarian squad Zengo Motorsport last year, while Azcona also won the TCR Europe title in convincing fashion.

Robert Dahlgren claimed the TCR Scandinavia crown in his Leon, and there were further race wins in national series such as Germany, Spain and Denmark, where former Formula 1 driver Jan Magnussen was third in the standings.

Such broad success meant that the Leon Competicion placed third in the 2021 Model of the Year rankings of TCR founder WSC, based on worldwide results, despite its relative infancy.

It will now aim to emulate the 2017 success of its predecessor, the Cupra TCR, this year as the number of Leons racing around the world continues to rise. It was recently confirmed that the car will make its debut in TCR UK this year, with many more following suit globally.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Hyundai confirms shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
Previous article

Hyundai confirms shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
Load comments

Latest news

How TCR offers a platform for combustion and electric tin-top racing
WTCR WTCR

How TCR offers a platform for combustion and electric tin-top racing

Hyundai confirms shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo
WRC WRC

Hyundai confirms shock departure of team principal Andrea Adamo

Double victory ends Cupra drivers' WTCR season on a high
WTCR WTCR

Double victory ends Cupra drivers' WTCR season on a high

Ehrlacher crowned champion as Azcona and Huff win
WTCR WTCR

Ehrlacher crowned champion as Azcona and Huff win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.