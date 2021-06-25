Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
WRC / Rally Kenya News

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

By:

Oliver Solberg’s first top flight World Rally Championship outing on gravel has ended prematurely as chassis damage has forced the Hyundai driver out of the event after four stages.

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

The son of 2003 WRC champion Petter was handed a second WRC opportunity having been drafted into Hyundai’s 2C Competition squad at the Kenya event in place of Pierre-Louis Loubet. The drive arrived after an impressive seventh on debut at February’s Arctic Rally Finland.

However, his Safari outing proved to be a brief one for the 19-year-old after sustaining severe damage to his i20 from hitting a bank in stage two, the first of the morning's stages.

The impact registered at 19G and left the car crabbing at the end of the stage, prompting Solberg and co-driver Aaron Johnston to make repairs in-between stages.

After dragging the car through the next two stages, causing more damage to the rear of the car, the pair have been forced to retire from the entire event.

“Today we learnt that it's not just the lions that bite at the Safari Rally it's the stages too,” Solberg posted on social media.

“It was a very, very difficult start to the day on SS2, and we got some damage which we tried to repair on the road section after.

“We tried our best but sadly we couldn't really fix it - we did manage to slowly finish SS3 and SS4 and kept trying to fix it until it was impossible, but the damage to the chassis is too much and unfortunately our Safari Rally experience is over too soon.”

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai Motorsport

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai Motorsport

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Solberg is among a number of drivers to hit trouble on the first loop of traditional stages. Only six of the 11 WRC entries managed to clear the trio of tests on Kenya’s tough gravel roads.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans crashed out on stage three after hitting a rock barely a kilometre from the finish, while Hyundai’s Dani Sordo spun into a ditch at high speed on the same piece of road. It is hoped the pair will return to action tomorrow under Rally 2 regulations.

WRC privateer Lorenzo Bertelli also suffered a water leak and failed to make the start of the fourth stage.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville leads the rally by 5.1s from Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera while Ott Tanak is 26.2s adrift in third. A second pass through the morning stages await the crews this afternoon.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

Previous article

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

1 h
2
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

18 h
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

1 h
4
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

3 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown

3 h
Latest news
WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early
WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

1 h
WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

3 h
WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock
WRC

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock

4 h
Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success
WRC

Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success

21 h
WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special
WRC

WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

23 h
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out Rally Kenya
WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock Rally Kenya
WRC

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Oliver Solberg More
Oliver Solberg
Solberg secures Hyundai outing for WRC Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Solberg secures Hyundai outing for WRC Safari Rally

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge Rally Italy
WRC

Solberg receives new Hyundai WRC challenge

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine
WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing following COVID quarantine

Trending Today

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Abu Dhabi F1 changes "should be better for overtaking"

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021

Latest news

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Chassis damage ends Solberg's event early

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock

Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success
WRC WRC

Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.