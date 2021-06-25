Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock
WRC / Rally Kenya News

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

By:

Thierry Neuville leads the Safari Rally after an eventful start to the World Rally Championship event with Elfyn Evans, Dani Sordo and Sebastien Ogier all hitting trouble.

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

Hyundai driver Neuville set an impressive pace, winning two of the three challenging gravel tests in Kenya’s bushland to open up a 5.1-second lead over Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera, with Ott Tanak third some 26.2s adrift.

While Neuville starred, title contender Evans was forced to retire after hitting a rock on stage three, while Sordo also spun into a ditch.

Championship leader Ogier is seventh behind the M-Sport Ford pair of Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux but is already 2m11.9s adrift after suffering a suspension issue.

The crews were presented with a narrow and twisty run through African bushland to kick off the rally proper following Thursday’s superspecial.

Neuville impressed from the outset as he guided his Hyundai through the tricky rocky gravel and sandy roads to win the opening test by 3.7s from team-mate Tanak, whose run was hampered by dust sticking to his windscreen due to a leaking screen washer.

Rovanpera was the best of the Toyotas in third, 5.6s adrift but ahead of his team-mates Evans and Ogier, who were the first two cars on the road.

The M-Sport Ford duo of Fourmaux and Greensmith produced a steady pace to end up seventh and 10th, while Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg was ninth but he clouted a bank that damaged his car.

The second stage of the day, Kedong (32.68km) - the longest of the rally - outlined how this event will punish competitors for minor mistakes.

Ogier, Evans and Sordo all hit trouble through the fast open gravel tracks that were accompanied by a smattering of wildlife, including a giraffe that was captured very close to the stage by Neuville’s onboard camera.

Giraffe seen close to a Safari Rally stage from Thierry Neuville's car

Giraffe seen close to a Safari Rally stage from Thierry Neuville's car

Photo by: WRC Live

Roadsweeper Ogier ran wide up a bank which appeared to damage his rear suspension causing his Yaris to bounce awkwardly through the remainder of the stage, dropping 34.2s in the process.

However, much worse was to befall his team-mate Evans who hit a rock a little more than a kilometre from the finish that severely damaged his right-front suspension. After attempting a repair, Evans was forced to retire from the day.

Moments later Hyundai’s Sordo spun wildly off the road at speed and into a ditch, which left him stranded on the test.

It is expected the Spaniard, who retired from the previous Rally Sardinia after a rare driver error, will return to action on Saturday.

Meanwhile, there was no such trouble for his team-mate Neuville who continued his impressive speed to claim his second stage win of the day.

The Belgian took the test by 7.3s from Toyota’s Rovanpera, who was forced to battle through despite an incredible amount of dust coming into the car's cabin.

"It was an incredible stage. The condition is so bad and there are big ruts all the time," said Rovanpera.

“At the end of the stage, I had a puncture, and there was so much dust in the car I couldn't breathe - it's Safari for sure.”

Tanak was third fastest, a second slower than Rovanpera, admitting he wasn’t driving at the limit to ensure his Hyundai avoided damage.

"The only target was to not damage the car. It's already very demanding, so the second time I think it will be very much on the limit,” said Tanak.

Further back, Solberg hit trouble as the damage to his car suffered in the previous test was significant enough that he was 30 minutes late to the stage after conducting a repair.

Rovanpera stepped up his pace to win the final stage of the morning loop, an 18.87km blast through Oserian 1.

The Finn was 3.1s faster than Neuville while Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta was 2.1s further back in third.

Tanak struggled, dropping 19.8s in the test losing yet more time to his team-mate Neuville.

However, Ogier was to suffer even more pain as he was forced to limp through the test due to his suspension issue, losing 1m38.6s to Rovanpera.

The opening day of the rally concludes with a second pass through the trio of morning stages.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock

Previous article

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

15 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown

38 min
3
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

23 h
4
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

21 h
5
Formula 1

2021 F1 Styrian GP session timings and how to watch

2 d
Latest news
WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

12m
WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock
WRC

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock

1 h
Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success
WRC

Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success

18 h
WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special
WRC

WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

20 h
Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions
WRC

Safari Rally organisers outline measures to avoid wildlife interruptions

Jun 23, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock Rally Kenya
WRC

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock

Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success Rally Kenya
WRC

Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Trending Today

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce F1 front wing checks after clampdown

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

2021 F1 Styrian GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Styrian GP session timings and how to watch

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP feels 'premature'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021

Latest news

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville leads as Evans and Sordo crash out

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock

Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success
WRC WRC

Safari Rally's level playing field "best chance" for M-Sport success

WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Ogier edges Rovanpera in Kenya Super Special

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.