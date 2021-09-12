Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale
WRC / Rally Greece Race report

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

By:

Kalle Rovanpera chalked up a second career World Rally Championship win in style with victory at the Acropolis Rally on its return to the calendar after an eight-year hiatus.

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

The Toyota driver took the lead after Stage 3 on Friday before blitzing his rivals on Saturday morning to set up the win, after transforming a 3.7s margin to 30.8s heading into the final day.

The Finn then destroyed the opposition again with superior pace in the wet on Sunday morning and then blitzed the Power Stage to claim victory and the full bonus points.  

Rovanpera was untouchable at times tackling Greece’s iconic gravel stages in both dry and wet conditions, ending the rally 42.1s ahead of Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, who was his nearest rival throughout the 15 stages.

The win arrives in only the second event after recording a maiden WRC triumph at July’s Rally Estonia, where he became the championship’s youngest ever winner at 20-years-old, alongside co-driver Jonne Halttunen.  

Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier completed the podium in third 1m11.3s adrift but took a decisive step towards an eighth WRC title as championship contenders Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville could only finish sixth and eighth overall, after recovering from mechanical issues significantly delayed the pair on Friday.

As a result, Ogier extended his championship lead to 44 points over Evans with three events remaining. 

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo came home in a lonely fourth ahead of M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith, while a rally long battle with team-mate Adrien Fourmaux was decided by an engine issue for the latter before Sunday morning’s Stage 13.    

The Frenchman copped a three-minute penalty for checking in late and was left to to settle for seventh overall.

A shortened version of the rally's iconic Tarzan stage, that crews navigated earlier in the day, hosted the final Power Stage.

Rovanpera highlighted his dominance in Greece by taking his eighth stage win as he edged Evans by 1.2s to complete a perfect drive, taking the five bonus points in overcast conditions.

Ogier picked up three extra points after clocking the third fastest time ahead of Neuville and Tanak, with the Estonian suffering an issue with his car before the stage start.

Tanak was seen leaving the start line in cloud of blue smoke but it didn’t stop him from completing the stage. 

Fourmaux was the only driver to have a moment in the stage as he spun his Fiesta, costing valuable time that dropped him to seventh on the stage times.

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

In WRC2, Toksport Skoda driver Andreas Mikkelsen won the class edging team-mate Marco Bulacia by 16.7s. 

Yohan Rossel won WRC3 by 32.8s from Kajetan Kajetanowicz with Britain’s Chris Ingram in third. 

The WRC heads to Rally Finland for the next round of the championship from October 1-3.

WRC Rally Greece - Classification after SS14

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Class Total Time Gap
1 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 3:19'49.800  
2 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 3:20'24.800 35.000
3 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia 		Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 3:20'57.200 1'07.400
4 Spain Dani Sordo
Candido Carrera 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 3:22'37.700 2'47.900
5 France Adrien Fourmaux
Belgium Renaud Jamoul 		Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 3:23'30.500 3'40.700
6 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Chris Patterson 		Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 3:25'07.500 5'17.700
7 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 3:26'31.300 6'41.500
8 Norway Andreas Mikkelsen
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:28'20.200 8'30.400
9 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 3:28'25.200 8'35.400
10 Bolivia Marco Bulacia
Argentina Marcelo Der Ohannesian 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 3:28'40.400 8'50.600
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

Previous article

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

20 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

1 d
4
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

1 d
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

3 h
Latest news
WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

1 h
Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale
WRC

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

2 h
WRC Greece: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day

4 h
Ogier: Acropolis podium will be "big step" to eighth WRC title
WRC

Ogier: Acropolis podium will be "big step" to eighth WRC title

18 h
WRC Greece: Rovanpera in control as Tanak issues mini fightback
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera in control as Tanak issues mini fightback

20 h
Latest videos
Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale Rally Greece
WRC

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

WRC Greece: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day Rally Greece
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Rally Greece Plus
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Kalle Rovanperä More
Kalle Rovanperä
WRC Greece: Rovanpera in control as Tanak issues mini fightback Rally Greece
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera in control as Tanak issues mini fightback

WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier Rally Greece
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Rally Estonia Plus
WRC

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected
Formula 1 Formula 1

Archive: When F1's Italian GP no-overtaking proposal was rejected

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale
WRC WRC

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

WRC Greece: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day

Ogier: Acropolis podium will be "big step" to eighth WRC title
WRC WRC

Ogier: Acropolis podium will be "big step" to eighth WRC title

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.