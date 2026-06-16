Rovanpera set to resume motorsport career after health issue

Kalle Rovanpera has been cleared to resume his motorsport career after medical grounds forced the two-time world rally champion to postpone plans to contest the 2026 Super Formula season.

Rovanpera had been set to make a sensational full-time switch from rallying to single-seater racing, partnering with Toyota this year, before an undisclosed health issue prompted him to withdraw from a Super Formula drive in March.

The 25-year-old endured a challenging start to his switch to single-seater racing having had to pull out of last December’s post-season Super Formula test after suffering from Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo, which affects balance and vision through the inner ear.

Rovanpera has since been focussing on his recovery and has been working with KHU, the Finnish institute of High Performance Sport based in Jyvaskyla, which has now cleared him to make a return to the track.

Toyota has released a statement offering an update on Rovanpera’s condition, confirming that the Finn has resumed physical training, and is now in a position to plan a “phased return to driving”. A return to competitive racing in 2027 is the objective.

“Two-time FIA World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanpera is ready to continue chasing his racing dreams in partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing after making strong progress in his recovery over recent weeks,” read the statement from Toyota.

Kalle Rovanpera Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“Since his planned participation in Super Formula this season was placed on pause due to medical reasons, Kalle has taken time to recover and focus on his health. With his recovery progressing well, he has already resumed physical training and can now look forward to a phased return to driving.

“To assist in his recovery, Kalle has been working closely with KHU, the Finnish institute of High Performance Sport based in Jyvaskyla. Best known for supporting Finland’s Olympic and national team athletes, KHU has provided scientific expertise to optimise Rovanpera’s recovery and training and has now cleared him to make a return to the track.

“Together, Kalle and TGR are now planning the next steps in his racing programme with the objective of returning to competitive racing in 2027 and will make further announcements in due course.”