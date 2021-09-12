Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

The Italian event had been expected to slot into the November slot vacated by Rally Japan after organisers confirmed the cancellation of the rally earlier this week for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rally Monza’s return to the WRC calendar was announced during the final stage of the Acropolis Rally, which concludes today.

The Italian rally hosted the final round of last year’s COVID-19 impacted calendar and was won by Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier, who secured a seventh world title in the process.

Details regarding the formats and stages of the 2021 edition of the rally, that will incorporate the famous Monza circuit, are yet to be announced.

Confirmation of Monza’s inclusion on the calendar ensures there will be three remaining events in the 2021 season, with the championship set to head to Finland and Spain in October.

While WRC teams and local marque Toyota in particular are saddened not to be heading to Japan this year, organisers are hopeful the event will take place next year.

"I take this opportunity to also express my heartfelt gratitude to all who worked so tirelessly in order to make this event possible,” said Rally Japan Executive committee chairman Satoshi Suzuki.

"We are determined to do our best in order to overcome this COVID-19 pandemic and successfully be able to hold the WRC in Japan in 2022. I pray for the safety of all.”

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The WRC has already released a partial 2022 calendar of nine events, with six rallies set to fight over the four remaining spots on the schedule.

The only dates confirmed for 2022 are those belonging to the Monte Carlo Rally (20-23 January) and Rally Sweden (24-27 February).

A further seven events have been confirmed on the calendar: Portugal, Italy, Kenya, Spain, Japan, Estonia and Greece. Dates and the order of events are yet to be announced.

Rallies currently absent from the schedule that feature on this year’s calendar include Croatia, Finland, Arctic Rally Finland and Belgium (Ypres Rally), while Autosport understands there is still an active bid to bring the WRC back to Great Britain built around a potential Tarmac event in Northern Ireland.