Autosport Awards
Autosport Awards

Previous / Solberg: M-Sport Rally1 WRC deal still an option for 2023 Next / Rovanpera named Autosport's International Rally Driver of the Year
WRC News

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 wins Autosport's Rally Car of the Year Award

The Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 has won Autosport’s 2022 Rally Car of the Year Award.

Kevin Turner
By:

The Yaris was victorious on seven of the 13 World Rally Championship events in the first year of the hybrid Rally1 regulations and scooped both the manufacturers’ crown and drivers’ title with Kalle Rovanpera.

Autosport readers have voted the Yaris the best rally car of 2022, ahead of its WRC rivals the Ford Puma Rally1 and Hyundai i20 N Rally1, and the Dakar Rally-winning Toyota GR DKR Hilux. It is the fourth consecutive time Toyota has taken the Award.

Toyota’s success was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

The Award was presented to Toyota's Keiichi Kondo by Robert Reid, the 2001 WRC title-winning co-driver and FIA Deputy President for Sport.

Previous winners of the illustrious accolade, which was one of the first Autosport awards introduced in 1982 and is open to rally cars competing from international to national level, include the Audi Quattro, Group B Peugeot 205 T16, Lancia Delta HF Integrale, Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi Lancer.

PLUS: The Group B pioneer that transformed rallying

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Rally Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Keiichi Kondo accepts the award for Rally Car of the Year

Keiichi Kondo accepts the award for Rally Car of the Year

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards

Solberg: M-Sport Rally1 WRC deal still an option for 2023
Solberg: M-Sport Rally1 WRC deal still an option for 2023
Rovanpera named Autosport’s International Rally Driver of the Year

Rovanpera named Autosport’s International Rally Driver of the Year
Kevin Turner
Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year
Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats Plus
How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity
Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves says he hasn’t given up on his dream of racing in NASCAR’s Daytona 500 – but is still waiting to hear if he’ll get a shot next year.

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours
Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours

Team Penske IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will make their IMSA SportsCar Championship debuts in the Daytona 24 Hours next month with LMP2 squad Tower Motorsports.

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Plus
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the year

Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'
Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'

Ferrari thinks that theories its tyre degradation got worse over the Formula 1 season were a ‘misconception’.

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Plus

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak

Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Plus

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier

Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Plus

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Oct 24, 2022
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

Sep 28, 2022
