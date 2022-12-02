Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title
WRC News

Solberg: M-Sport Rally1 WRC deal still an option for 2023

Oliver Solberg says an M-Sport Rally1 drive is still an option for 2023, but has confirmed preparations for a Rally2 programme are in full swing as a back up plan.

Tom Howard
By:
Solberg: M-Sport Rally1 WRC deal still an option for 2023

Solberg has found himself without a drive for 2023 after Hyundai elected to drop the 21-year-old from its factory Rally1 operation at the end off the year, citing a wish to field a more experienced driver line up.

The South Korean marque has since announced that Craig Breen will fill the position after the Irishman left a two-year deal with M-Sport a year early.

As previously revealed, Solberg opened talks with M-Sport regarding a 2023 Rally1 drive in October shortly after Hyundai’s decision.

These talks have continued, and while discussions have slowed, Solberg is refusing to rule out the possibility of moving to the Ford squad next year.

The son of 2003 world rally champion Petter Solberg, confirmed that long-time sponsor Monster Energy is involved in the talks.

Solberg recently visited the energy drinks firm’s headquarters in the US last month, sparking wild speculation on social media of a new team, backed by the organisation, featuring Solberg and Ott Tanak, following the latter's departure from Hyundai. Tanak is however a prime target for M-Sport to lead its operation next year.

While Rally1 discussions are ongoing, Solberg has been busily preparing for a full season in Rally2 machinery to ensure he will be competing in some form next year regardless.

“It is going slow,” Solberg told Autosport about his Rally1 hopes for next year. “M-Sport looks like an option, it is still quite open but it is difficult to say at the moment.

“The progress is slow so right now we are working on different plans in an R5 car, either doing it privately with the [Volkswagen] Polo or with a team in a different car, so we will see.”

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Asked about the rumours of a link up with Tanak, he replied: “We have been working on that maybe not together with Ott, but we have been working on doing something with M-Sport and Monster together.

“We will see. It looks a bit difficult, but everything is still open.”

It is understood that any deal with M-Sport will be subject to a potential sponsorship clash. The Ford squad this year received backing from rival energy drinks company Red Bull on its cars driven by Sebastien Loeb, Breen and Adrien Fourmaux.

The team is thought to be talking to Red Bull athlete and nine-time world champion Loeb regarding a return to the team next year for selected rallies.

Speaking about the discussions with Solberg prior to last month’s Rally Japan, M-Sport team principal Richard Millener told Autosport/Motorsport.com, “There was some initial discussions, I think it is a difficult one because there is obviously some sponsor conflicts to be aware of.

“We have a strong relationship with Red Bull and I think it would be wrong of us to do anything along those lines at this moment in time. It is a difficult situation for Oliver as there are only certain number of seats available.”

Read Also:

However, should Solberg’s wishes of returning to Rally1 machinery next year fade, the Swede is confident and looking forward to a full season in Rally2.

“I don’t have any panic to go back a step,” Solberg added. “I’m still so young so it doesn’t really matter. I would rather do something properly than do something halfway, and if that means going back to R5 and doing that properly I’d rather do that.”

Meanwhile, Solberg has been nominated for an FIA Action of the Year award for his stunning save during Rally Estonia at this month’s FIA Prize Giving ceremony in Italy.

shares
comments
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title
Previous article

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Plus
WRC

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

WRC releases details of new 24/7 TV subscription service
WRC

WRC releases details of new 24/7 TV subscription service

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Plus
WRC

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

Latest news

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses

Formula 2 race winner Marcus Armstrong has signed a deal to drive a fourth Chip Ganassi Racing entry on 2023’s road and street courses.

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring

Watch qualifying for the fourth round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series which will take place at Sebring

Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 strategy chief Vowles eyes next racing challenge

After Formula 1's gruelling 2022 schedule, you could forgive hard-working team personnel for wanting to switch off completely and not see a motor racing paddock for a while.

Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks ‘strange’, says Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks ‘strange’, says Brundle

Ferrari’s parting of ways with team boss Mattia Binotto appears ‘strange’ if no top-level figure has been lined up to replace him, reckons Sky Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title Plus

The key steps on Rovanpera's romp to a history-making WRC title

With only cameo roles played by legendary Sebastiens Ogier and Loeb, Kalle Rovanpera ushered in the new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship by becoming its youngest champion. Here's how Toyota's Flying Finn crushed the competition, led by Hyundai's departing star Ott Tanak

WRC
Dec 1, 2022
How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book Plus

How trailblazer Kalle Rovanpera has ripped up the WRC record book

At the tender age of 22, Kalle Rovanpera is redefining what’s possible to achieve in rallying and inspiring a new legion of fans as a result. The newly-crowned World Rally Championship title-winner and his peers reflect on his ability and the start of his success in the top tier

WRC
Nov 26, 2022
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Plus

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party

Thierry Neuville signed off the 2022 World Rally Championship season with his second win of the season in Japan after Toyota rival Elfyn Evans suffered a late puncture. With Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera also delayed by punctures and incidents, it opened the door for Neuville and Ott Tanak to record Hyundai's second 1-2 of the season in Toyota's own backyard

WRC
Nov 14, 2022
The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

WRC
Oct 24, 2022
Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Plus

Autosport gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

The majority of headlines may focus on the exploits of drivers in the World Rally Championship, but the challenges facing their co-drivers are no less demanding. Autosport got in the passenger seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing to find out just what it takes to succeed

WRC
Oct 6, 2022
How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge Plus

How Rally New Zealand encapsulated record-breaking Rovanpera’s WRC title charge

Kalle Rovanpera’s coronation as the new World Rally Championship king had been a long time coming, only to be postponed by hiccups in Belgium and Greece. But at Rally New Zealand the “Full Send” Finn demonstrated exactly how he's been able to rewrite the rallying record book as he stormed to victory to become the youngest ever world champion

WRC
Oct 3, 2022
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.