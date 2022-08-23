Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review Next / Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result

Oliver Solberg was both proud and relieved to secure a career best World Rally Championship result in Belgium following an emotional early exit in Finland.

Tom Howard
By:
Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result

The Hyundai driver produced a faultless drive to successfully navigate through the tough Asphalt event, won by Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak, to net fourth position.

Heading into the event the 20-year-old revealed that he had completed a 40km quad bike drive at full speed at his home, as a way to deal with the anger and disappointment of crashing out at the first corner of Stage 2 in Finland two weeks ago.

The WRC rookie admitted he was proud of the result after witnessing many of his Rally1 rivals hit trouble on Ypres’ tricky narrow asphalt roads.

“First of all, is a relief,” Solberg, the son of 2003 world rally champion Petter Solberg, told Autosport.

“I think that after such a tough year, we’ve had some very good speed all year and been so close to good results a few times, but I think it was nice to have everything together and as a package. And also from my side it was also just a very clean weekend.

“Finland was I think, not a punch to my confidence on my driving, I think it was just a punch in life, because rallying is my life.

"But the team was really behind me and told me, ‘hey, you know you are very fast and you know you can drive a car, because you have one misfortunate don’t get yourself down.’

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai World Rally Team

Oliver Solberg, Hyundai World Rally Team

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

“So they really, really supported me and I think that really helped me this weekend to know I could get my head down and drive, then step by step [improve].

“The car was in one piece as well and I think putting all that together is really good.

“The Ypres roads are so, so demanding and the margin of mistake even if you go a little bit off or like the top guys did, the margin is so small. I had one moment this weekend and it is enough to take you out so you need to give this event a big respect.”

Read Also:

The result eclipsed his previous best of fifth achieved at the 2021 Rally Monza season finale.

Solberg is set to hand over the Rally1 i20 N to team-mate Dani Sordo for next month’s Acropolis Rally, as part of Hyundai’s shared third car 2022 programme.

shares
comments
Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review
Next article

Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing

Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak

Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing Rally Belgium
WRC

Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Rally Belgium Plus
WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Latest news

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak

After five consecutive rounds on gravel, the World Rally Championship returned to asphalt for what proved to be an attritional Ypres Rally Belgium. Autosport reviews the highs, lows, turning points, close calls and heartbreak from an event finally conquered by Hyundai’s Ott Tanak

Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing
WRC WRC

Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen says he would like to test a top tier Rally1 car in the future following his World Rally Championship debut at Ypres Rally Belgium.

Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result
WRC WRC

Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result

Oliver Solberg was both proud and relieved to secure a career best World Rally Championship result in Belgium following an emotional early exit in Finland.

Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review
WRC WRC

Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review

Ypres Rally Belgium provided one of the most drama-filled rounds of the World Rally Championship season as Hyundai’s Ott Tanak claimed a surprise victory.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.