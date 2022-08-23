Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result Next / WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak
WRC / Rally Belgium News

Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen says he would like to test a top tier Rally1 car in the future following his World Rally Championship debut at Ypres Rally Belgium.

Tom Howard
By:
Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing

The father of reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen turned heads on his WRC debut, running as high as 25th overall and leading the Masters Cup class at the wheel of a DG Sport Competition-prepared Citroen C3 Rally2 car.

Verstappen and co-driver Harm van Koppen eventually finished the rally 60th after running off the road during Stage 13, but the Dutchman did finish ahead of WRC championship leader Kalle Rovanpera and M-Sport’s Craig Breen, who both hit trouble during the asphalt event.

The rally was only the fifth of Verstappen’s fledgling rally career since taking up the discipline 18 months ago, arriving after an F1 career that comprised 106 starts and yielded two podium finishes.

Top 10: Ranking the greatest Arrows Formula 1 drivers

“It is a great pity about the retirement [on Stage 13], because otherwise we could have achieved a good classification,” he told Verstappen.com.

“But I'm glad we were able to participate again today and I'm satisfied. We were able to learn a lot and I am proud that we finished.”

Speaking to select media including Autosport before last Sunday’s finish, Verstappen revealed that he is keen to further explore his foray into rallying and would like to test the WRC’s ultimate machines - the 500 horsepower Rally1 hybrid cars.

“I would like to try one [of the Rally1 cars] but when I see those guys going, it is insane,” said Verstappen.

“I would like to try, but I do not want to go against the Rally1 guys. WRC2 cars are good.”

Read Also:

Verstappen’s performances did catch the attention of many in the service park, including former WRC driver and now Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala.

Jos Verstappen, Harm van Koppen, Verstappen.com Racing Citroen C3 Rally2

Jos Verstappen, Harm van Koppen, Verstappen.com Racing Citroen C3 Rally2

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I was looking at the times and he was doing really really well given he hasn’t had so much rally experience,” Latvala told Autosport.

“Unfortunately he went off the road, but up until that point his performance was really good.”

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener was equally impressed and didn’t rule out the possibility of Verstappen testing a Ford Puma Rally1 in the future.

“We have got a busy calendar this year but it is always great to see people like Jos have a go, so you never know,” Millener told Autosport.

“It is great to see people like him compete in rallying - it seems a lot of the current and ex-F1 people have an affection with rally and want to do it.

Read Also:

“He has done very well and that is fantastic to see. Tarmac rallying is a little bit closer to the circuit racing stuff, but you don’t quite have so much gravel on the road like here, but a driver of his level - you don’t forget how to drive a car. The main thing is he has fun.”

Looking ahead to the future, Verstappen wishes to contest more WRC events next year and is keen to attempt competing on gravel, having so far focused on tarmac rallies.

“It is important for us to have the good people around,” said Verstappen.

“I would like to do something with DG Sport as I like the team and they need another driver to do WRC because it is very expensive.

“I would like to do a couple of races in WRC, maybe three, four or five and then do a couple of races in Belgium.”

shares
comments

Related video

Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result
Previous article

Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result
Next article

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak

Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result Rally Belgium
WRC

Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Rally Belgium Plus
WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Latest news

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and a resilient Tanak

After five consecutive rounds on gravel, the World Rally Championship returned to asphalt for what proved to be an attritional Ypres Rally Belgium. Autosport reviews the highs, lows, turning points, close calls and heartbreak from an event finally conquered by Hyundai’s Ott Tanak

Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing
WRC WRC

Jos Verstappen keen to test WRC Rally1 car after Ypres outing

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen says he would like to test a top tier Rally1 car in the future following his World Rally Championship debut at Ypres Rally Belgium.

Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result
WRC WRC

Solberg relieved and proud of career best WRC result

Oliver Solberg was both proud and relieved to secure a career best World Rally Championship result in Belgium following an emotional early exit in Finland.

Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review
WRC WRC

Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review

Ypres Rally Belgium provided one of the most drama-filled rounds of the World Rally Championship season as Hyundai’s Ott Tanak claimed a surprise victory.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.