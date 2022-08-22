Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rovanpera: Important to bounce bank immediately from Ypres WRC crash
WRC / Rally Belgium Podcast

Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review

Ypres Rally Belgium provided one of the most drama-filled rounds of the World Rally Championship season as Hyundai’s Ott Tanak claimed a surprise victory.

Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review

The Hyundai driver recorded back-to-back WRC wins for the first since his 2019 world championship winning season, following his against the odds success in Finland two weeks ago.

Tanak fended off Toyota’s Elfyn Evans to take the win by 5.0s, while Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi claimed third and Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg clinched a career best fourth.

PLUS: How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera crashed out while leading as the Finn made a rare error that put an end to his stunning run of form this year. The Finn bounced back to win the powerstage to ensure his championship lead was only cut to 72 points.

Local hero Thierry Neuville appeared on course to delight the home crowd but he too also crashed out as Ypres’ tough asphalt roads showed no mercy.

It proved to be a disastrous event for M-Sport as all three drivers hit trouble with Gus Greensmith the best placed finisher in 19th overall.

Podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard and Autosport’s social media specialist Michael Haffenden to dissect all the key moments and stories from an eventful Ypres Rally Belgium.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

shares
comments

Related video

Rovanpera: Important to bounce bank immediately from Ypres WRC crash
Previous article

Rovanpera: Important to bounce bank immediately from Ypres WRC crash

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review
WRC WRC

Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review

Ypres Rally Belgium provided one of the most drama-filled rounds of the World Rally Championship season as Hyundai’s Ott Tanak claimed a surprise victory.

Rovanpera: Important to bounce bank immediately from Ypres WRC crash
WRC WRC

Rovanpera: Important to bounce bank immediately from Ypres WRC crash

World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera says it was important to bounce back from a violent Ypres Rally Belgium crash by winning the powerstage.

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus
WRC WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

Tanak: Hyundai can do a lot more with 2022 WRC car

Ott Tanak believes his Hyundai team can do a lot more to improve its 2022 World Rally Championship challenger despite scoring a surprise third win of the season in Belgium.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
14 h
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
How the WRC captures its stunning visuals Plus

How the WRC captures its stunning visuals

Whether it’s the mountains of Monte Carlo, the snow of Sweden or the Kenya Savannah, the World Rally Championship is able to beam some of motorsport’s most spectacular footage to television screens while operating in the harshest of environments. Autosport went behind the scenes to unearth the secrets that make this logistical challenge possible

WRC
Jul 7, 2022
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.