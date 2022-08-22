Autosport Podcast: WRC Ypres Rally Belgium review

The Hyundai driver recorded back-to-back WRC wins for the first since his 2019 world championship winning season, following his against the odds success in Finland two weeks ago.

Tanak fended off Toyota’s Elfyn Evans to take the win by 5.0s, while Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi claimed third and Hyundai’s Oliver Solberg clinched a career best fourth.

PLUS: How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera crashed out while leading as the Finn made a rare error that put an end to his stunning run of form this year. The Finn bounced back to win the powerstage to ensure his championship lead was only cut to 72 points.

Local hero Thierry Neuville appeared on course to delight the home crowd but he too also crashed out as Ypres’ tough asphalt roads showed no mercy.

It proved to be a disastrous event for M-Sport as all three drivers hit trouble with Gus Greensmith the best placed finisher in 19th overall.

Podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport WRC reporter Tom Howard and Autosport’s social media specialist Michael Haffenden to dissect all the key moments and stories from an eventful Ypres Rally Belgium.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.