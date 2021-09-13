Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain
WRC / Rally Greece News

Ogier puts ego aside in Greece to focus on WRC title race

By:

Sebastien Ogier says he put “his ego aside” to produce a “clever” drive at the Acropolis Rally to focus on his quest for an eighth World Rally Championship title.

Ogier puts ego aside in Greece to focus on WRC title race

The factory Toyota driver was in contention for victory after Friday, sitting 3.9s behind leader Kalle Rovanpera, having opened the road on the gravel stages, before settling for third 1m11.3s shy of his winning Toyota team-mate at the finish.

Ogier revealed he elected to focus on protecting a podium position for the remainder of the event once title rivals Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville were significantly delayed by gearbox and power steering issues respectively on Friday.

The decision was helped by Rovanpera’s stunning pace which would have required significant risks being undertaken to attempt to catch the runaway leader.

Ogier admitted it was difficult to witness Rovanpera and Hyundai’s Ott Tanak pushing hard, but is relieved to finish third and extend his championship lead to 44 points over Evans.

"It has been my strategy all weekend," said Ogier, when asked about his decision to protect third position.

"I think we had a very strong start on Friday opening the road and we were very close to the lead which was much better than expected, but then on Saturday morning we started with the correct rhythm I would say.

"But all these sections were where we struggled with the visibility on the recce. I stayed too much in my comfort zone and I lost quite a lot of time in all the tricky more slippery sections I would say.

"At the same time Kalle was just flying and Ott was also really fast, and of course with what happened to Thierry and Elfyn on day one we had to be clever and I had to put my ego aside and say, "just let them go and not worry'.

"Even if that is not the most enjoyable sometimes I think I did a very clever race. I think it is a very positive step for the championship."

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Reflecting on the event, Ogier said it had been “super exhausting” as crews were up late each night watching videos of stage routes after heavy rain and fog earlier in the week had made making pacenotes on the recce difficult.

Read Also:

“I’m happy to reach the end of the weekend It has been super exhausting,” added Ogier.

“I’m not used to watching so much video like the young guys, but I had to do it as the recce was so difficult with the visibility and grip, you had to confirm it[the stage conditions] on the video.

“The nights were pretty short so I think I will sleep well.”

shares
comments

Related video

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain

Previous article

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix

23 min
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

5 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

6 h
4
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

5 h
5
Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

4 h
Latest news
Ogier puts ego aside in Greece to focus on WRC title race
WRC

Ogier puts ego aside in Greece to focus on WRC title race

11m
Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain
WRC

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain

2 h
Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver
WRC

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver

5 h
WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

Sep 12, 2021
Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale
WRC

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

Sep 12, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain
WRC

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver Rally Greece
WRC

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Rally Greece Plus
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Sébastien Ogier More
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier appears set for Toyota Hypercar run in Bahrain WEC rookie test
WEC

Ogier appears set for Toyota Hypercar run in Bahrain WEC rookie test

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium Rally Belgium
WRC

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

How Ogier achieved a fitting Monte Carlo farewell Plus
WRC

How Ogier achieved a fitting Monte Carlo farewell

Trending Today

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "surprised" Verstappen didn't check on him after Monza F1 crash

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Ogier puts ego aside in Greece to focus on WRC title race
WRC WRC

Ogier puts ego aside in Greece to focus on WRC title race

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain
WRC WRC

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver
WRC WRC

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.