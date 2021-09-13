Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver
WRC News

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain

By:

Oliver Solberg will make his third appearance in a Hyundai WRC car this season after securing a drive at the World Rally Championship's visit to Spain next month.

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain

The event will see the 19-year-old make his WRC tarmac debut after top flight appearances for the squad at February’s Arctic Rally Finland, where he finished seventh, before retiring from June’s Safari Rally.

Solberg has previously driven the Hyundai i20 WRC car on tarmac after a run to victory at Rally di Alba in Italy. Rally Spain hosts the penultimate round of the WRC season across 14-17 October.

“It’s fantastic to be back in a WRC car,” said Solberg, who has been driving one of Hyundai’s new WRC2 entries this season.

“When I drove the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in Alba earlier this year, the experience was just amazing. For sure I’m really, really looking forward to it. It’ll be an awesome challenge.

“And to be going in the car to Spain is really special as well. There’s something so spectacular about the stages there and, of course, we all know about the huge numbers of fans.

"To go to Catalunya with the proper, proper car will be something very special.

“As well as that, like we know, this generation of cars is nearly at an end, this will be one of the last races with these cars – so it’s a real privilege to be in it and competing again.

Oliver Solberg, Sebastian Marshall, Hyundai 2C Competition Hyundai I20 Coupé WRC

Oliver Solberg, Sebastian Marshall, Hyundai 2C Competition Hyundai I20 Coupé WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"I know I talk a lot about my dreams and having them come true, but this is the same – it’s another dream come true and I have to say a big thank you to Andrea and the team.”

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo added: “Of course, as part of the career-building process of Oliver, it’s important to let him get more kilometres on tarmac with the WRC car.

“In Spain, being most probably, one of the races that will stay [on the calendar] in the future, it’s the best opportunity for him. After some reflections to run in the WRC and in the WRC car, I’m happy to see [this].”

News of Solberg’s return to the Hyundai WRC car arrives after Adamo hinted that the son of 2003 world champion Petter Solberg could be in the mix for a WRC graduation next year.

Hyundai is yet to reveal plans for its third car but one option could see Dani Sordo and Solberg share the car over the 2021 season.

shares
comments

Related video

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver

Previous article

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

4 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

5 h
3
Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

3 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

20 h
5
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

5 h
Latest news
Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain
WRC

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain

58m
Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver
WRC

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver

4 h
WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

Sep 12, 2021
Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale
WRC

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

Sep 12, 2021
WRC Greece: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera destroys opposition as rain hits final day

Sep 12, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver Rally Greece
WRC

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style Rally Greece
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Rally Greece Plus
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Trending Today

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull chiefs knew Verstappen in the wrong in crash with Hamilton

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty for Italian GP crash sets “important precedent”

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo was set for Monza F1 triumph even without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Verstappen/Hamilton clash put me off fighting Ricciardo

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain
WRC WRC

Oliver Solberg secures Hyundai WRC return in Spain

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver
WRC WRC

Latvala: Matured Rovanpera is a ‘complete' WRC driver

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera claims Acropolis Rally victory in style

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale
WRC WRC

Rally Monza to replace Japan as 2021 WRC finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.